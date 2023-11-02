Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Will Ishan Kishan Replace Shreyas Iyer When India take On Sri Lanka?
IND vs SL World Cup 2023, LIVE Updates: Team India is expected to play the same team which featured against England.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates: India will take on Sri Lanka© AFP
India vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates:Team India is expected to play the same team which featured against England. India will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Thursday in Mumbai. The Rohit Sharma-led side is currently placed second at the points table with six wins out of as many matches. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot with only two victories in six matches. Unbeaten in six straight games and largely unchallenged for longer spans, India have displayed traits of being a champion side which has the knack of staging remarkable fightbacks. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Here are the Live Updates of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, straight from Mumbai:
- 11:35 (IST)Ind vs SL Live Score: Player battles to watch outThe match between India and Sri Lanka will be a tough one as it will bring numerous player battles. Here's a list of top five player battles to watch out for during the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka. Read here.
- 11:28 (IST)Live Cricket Score: Live streamingThe India Sri Lanka Live action is here. The India vs Sri Lanka live streaming will be watched by billions of fans around the world. We have all the details of where to follow India Sri Lanka live streaming and live telecast. Read here.
- 11:20 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Tough challenge for Sri LankaSri Lanka faced a shocking seven-wicket defeat against Afghanistan. In the absence of Dasun Shanaka, wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis has been leading the pack but their campaign seems to be a bit off track. In six matches, Sri Lanka have won only two matches and are placed at the seventh spot on the points table.
- 11:07 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India's win against EnglandTeam India will be coming to this clash after brutally decimating defending champions England by 100 runs in their previous match. Despite getting restricted at 229/9 in 50 overs, the hosts bounced back with the ball as their pacers bundled out England for 129. Team India will now aim for a better outing with the bat against Sri Lanka.
- 10:49 (IST)Ind vs SL Live Score: India eye 7th win on trotThe Rohit Sharma-led is enjoying a memorable outing at the ongoing ODI World Cup as the hosts are yet to face a defeat. So far, Team India has won all six out of six games and now aims to clinch their seventh victory on trot when they face Sri Lanka.
- 10:47 (IST)Ind vs SL Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, straight from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
