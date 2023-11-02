India vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates:Team India is expected to play the same team which featured against England. India will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Thursday in Mumbai. The Rohit Sharma-led side is currently placed second at the points table with six wins out of as many matches. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot with only two victories in six matches. Unbeaten in six straight games and largely unchallenged for longer spans, India have displayed traits of being a champion side which has the knack of staging remarkable fightbacks. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

Here are the Live Updates of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, straight from Mumbai: