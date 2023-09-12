Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rohit Sharma's Men Look To Seal Final Spot
IND vs SL, Asia Cup Super 4s Live Match Updates: Team India will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Tuesday in Colombo
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India will take on Sri Lanka© AFP
India vs Sri Lank, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4, Live Updates: Team India will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Tuesday in Colombo. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be coming to this clash after registering a big 228-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in their last match. On the other hand, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs. It will be an interesting game as both the teams will be eyeing those crucial two points. (Live Scorecard)
Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates | India vs Sri Lanka | IND vs SL, Super 4 match:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 11:59 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Live: India's dominant win over PakistanTeam India will be coming to this clash after thrashing arch-rivals Pakistan in their Super 4 match on Monday in Colombo. Chasing 357, the Babar Azam-led team was bundled out for 128 after Kuldeep Yadav took a five-wicket haul. Earlier, Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 122 off 94 balls while KL Rahul remained unbeaten at 111.
- 11:42 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Aisa Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka, straight from R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Asia Cup 2023 Updates and check out Asia Cup Schedule and Asia Cup 2023 Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.