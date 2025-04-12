Mumbai Indians are desperate to earn two crucial points in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they face Delhi Capitals for their upcoming match on Sunday. The five-time champions are having a forgettable campaign with four defeats in five games. DC, on the other hand, are the only unbeaten side with four win in as many games. The match between MI and DC will also be the first game of IPL 2025 to be played at the Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi. (LSG vs GT Live Updates)

On Friday evening, Delhi witnessed a horrific dust storm which also affected the practice session of both the teams. However, MI opener Rohit Sharma left everyone in splits with is hilarious antics even during the serious storm situation.

In a video posted by MI on X (formerly Twitter), the likes of pacer Deepak Chahar, coaches Lasith Malinga and Mahela Jayawardene were seen running back to the dugout after the heavy winds hit the ground. As they were running, Rohit motivated them by saying, "Come back, come back!"

Few seconds later, Rohit entertained again as he taunted the cameraperson for focusing on him instead of the storm.

"Abey mera kya dekh raha hai, woh video le (Why are you taking my video, record that)", while pointing to the heavy storm.

MI are going to face DC after facing a 12-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous match. Chasing a whopping target of 222, MI could post only 209/9 despite a quick 56-run knock from Tilak Varma.

"It was a run-fest. The wicket was really good. I was just talking about that to myself that again we fell short with two hits, I don't have much to say. (Was 221 par or above-par?) The way the wicket was, the bowers didn't really have much place to hide. It came down to execution. You can stop the batters but I don't want to be harsh on the bowlers. It was a tough track, not many options we had," MI skipper Hardik Pandya had said after loss.

"Having him (Bumrah) makes any team in the world very special. He came in and did his job, very happy to have him. In life, never back down, always see the positive side of it. Go out there, try to play the best cricket of your life and back yourself. We are all backing them, just hope for the result to come our way," he added.