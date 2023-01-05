Leading the series 1-0, India take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The hosts won the series opener by 2 runs at the Wankhede Stadium, and will now look to seal the series heading into the final game on Saturday. Sanju Samson was ruled out of the T20I series due to a knee injury, and Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has been added to the squad to replace him. Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes in the firs T20I. It will be interesting to see whether Jitesh will get make his debut or not.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match will be played on Thursday, January 5.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match will start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

