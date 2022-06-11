South Africa had pulled off a heist against India in the first T20I on Thursday as the Proteas chased down 212 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Both teams would now square off in the second T20I on Sunday and speaking at a press conference on Saturday, pacer Wayne Parnell opened up about the mood within the camp and how people had written South Africa off 10 overs into their chase in the first game.

"I think in India, generally the toss is important. But having said that, you need to bat well, bowl well. The other evening in Delhi, was an incredible chase. From 10 overs onwards, most people thought we were out of the game but we managed to stick in there and take it deep. We had two guys playing amazing innings and tomorrow is going to be the same, it will be difficult for us bowlers," said Parnell during a press conference.

"Yeah, I think obviously this match (2nd T20I) is going to be crucial. India will definitely bounce back. They are a quality side; we do not expect anything less. I think every single game till Bengaluru is going to be tough. It was a great win the other night and we can take a lot of confidence from that. But it is a brand-new venue, new conditions so we have to adapt and start well," he added.

Aiden Markram had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the first T20I. When asked about an update on the star batter, Parnell said: "I am not sure about when he (Aiden Markram) will be available. He seems good. I think the doctors are more qualified to give you information on that."

Talking about the pitch and how it is important to keep guys fresh, Parnell said: "I think most of the wickets here tend to favour run-scoring more. But yeah, it is just about what we are going to get on the particular day. You know, it did swing around a little bit and maybe we can use that to our advantage."

"Today was optional practice. Most of the guys have been playing in the IPL, so trying to get them fresh and ready for the matches. It has been a 10-12 weeks IPL, lots of time in the bubble. Getting guys fresh mentally is going to be very important for us," he added.

India and South Africa will square off in the second T20I on Sunday at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.