South Africa pulled off a heist in the first T20I against India as the visitors chased down 212 to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen put on an unbeaten stand of 131 runs for the fourth wicket to take Proteas over the line. South Africa and India will now square off in the second T20I on Sunday at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and it would be interesting to see whether the Proteas field the same playing XI or not.

Here's what we think should be South Africa's playing XI for second T20I against South Africa:

Quinton de Kock: The wicketkeeper-batter scored 22 runs off 18 balls with the help of 3 fours in the first game. He would hope to go deep in his innings and play a big knock.

Temba Bavuma: The skipper disappointed in the first game as he was able to score just 10 runs. Proteas would want their captain to anchor the innings and post a big total on the board.

Dwaine Pretorius: The all-rounder was used as a pinch-hitter in the previous game as he scored 29 off 13 balls with the help of four sixes. He did it job perfectly with the bat. With the ball in hand, he had taken one wicket, conceding 35 runs in 3 overs.

Rassie van der Dussen: The right-handed batter found it tough to get going initially, but he fought through and in the end, he walked back to the pavilion unbeaten on 75 off 46 balls, taking Proteas over the line. The batter showed his hitting range especially against the Indian seamers.

David Miller: The left-hander carried on with his form from the IPL and he scored 64 off just 31 balls with the help of 4 fours and 5 sixes. He did not let the pressure get to him, and it was he who eased van der Dussen into his innings.

Tristan Stubbs: The youngster made his debut in the previous game after Aiden Markram tested positive for COVID-19. With Markram likely to be out for the second T20I, Stubbs is expected to retain his place.

Wayne Parnell: The left-arm seamer made his return to the national T20I side after five years. The pacer kept it tight as he only gave away 32 runs in four overs where 211 runs were scored by India. Parnell also took the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Keshav Maharaj: The spinner did not have a good day at the office in the first game as he ended up giving away 43 runs in three overs. Ishan Kishan took a special liking to him as the spinner kept on bowling in his hitting arc, although he did get his wicket in the end.

Tabraiz Shamsi: The spinner bowled just two overs, giving away 27 runs as it was Shreyas Iyer who kept taking him to the cleaners. The batter kept charging down the track and hitting him downtown. Shamsi would hope for a better show in the second T20I.

Promoted

Kagiso Rabada: The pacer did not take a wicket in the first game but he conceded just 35 runs in four overs. The Proteas would expect wickets from their experienced bowler at the start of the innings.

Anrich Nortje: The pacer had a good day with the ball in the first T20I as he dismissed his Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, and only gave away 35 runs in four overs. He also bowled a brilliant final over. He along with Rabada would hope to strike consistently at the start of the innings.