India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score: India Take On South Africa In Dharamsala Amid Rain Worries
Live Score, IND vs SA 1st ODI: While India will be happy with the return of Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya, South Africa come into the series on the back of a brilliant 3-0 whitewash against Australia.
India, boosted by the returns of Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, will be looking to put the nightmares of the New Zealand tour behind them as they gear up to face South Africa in the first One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Dharamsala on Thursday. However, the trio might have to wait for their international return as weather is expected to play spoilsport. According to weather reports, heavy rain is predicted for the match day.The return of Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya make India favourites going into the series but the hosts cannot afford to take South Africa lightly. Captained by Quinton de Kock, South Africa recently completed a series sweep over Australia at home and they will be coming into the tour brimming with confidence. (LIVE SCORECARD)
11:58 (IST)Mar 12, 2020
Pandya returns!Hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back in India colours after a long time out due to injury. Yuzvendra Chahal catches up with him in the latest episode of 'Chahal TV'. Watch:
WATCH: CHAHAL TV with the comeback man Hardik Pandya— BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2020
In this segment, @hardikpandya7 talks about his rehabilitation, how much he missed donning Indian colours and shares his message for #TeamIndia fans
Full video https://t.co/9PvNu3R0gr pic.twitter.com/DFl2CzBtdu
11:49 (IST)Mar 12, 2020
Hello and welcome!India take on South Africa in Dharamsala today for the first of three ODIs. There is a forecast of rain throughout the day, so that may spoil proceedings, but otherwise it is set to be a cracker of a match.India will be looking to regain their pride after a 3-0 drubbing in the ODI series in New Zealand, but will be given a major boost with Hardik Pandya returning to the side along with Shikhar Dhawan.The visitors, led by Quinton de Kock, will be confident after whitewashing Australia in their three-match ODI series.