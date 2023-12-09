India U19 will be up against Pakistan U19 in Match 5 of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, December 10 at the ICC Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The match commences at 11:00 AM IST. India U19 began their ACC Asia Cup journey with a victory. They defeated Afghanistan U19 by seven wickets in the curtain-raiser of the tournament. Arshin Kulkarni was their star performer, taking 3 wickets and scoring 70 runs. India will look to continue their form and win the upcoming match against arch-rivals Pakistan U19.

Pakistan U19 too commenced their campaign with a win, after defeating Nepal U19 in their opening game of the tournament. They chased a target of 153 with 7 wickets in hand. They will aim to carry on with their momentum and get their second-straight win.

IND U19 vs PAK U19 pitch report

The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at the ICC Academy is 222.

Setting up a target first should be the preferred option at this stadium, with the team batting first winning 60 per cent of the matches.

Advertisement

IND U19 vs PAK U19 weather report

The temperature at the ICC Academy is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius with 39 per cent humidity.

IND U19 vs PAK U19 Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Arshin Kulkarni: India U19 batter Arshin Kulkarni has amassed 70 runs in one match of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 at a strike rate of 66.67. He has picked up three wickets in one match. His best spell for this edition is 3/29 and he averages 9.66.

Advertisement

Azan Awais: Pakistan U19's Azan Awais has made 56 runs in one match and is the team's leading run-getter this edition. He has a strike rate of 90.32.

Mohammad Zeeshan: The Pakistan U19 bowler has racked up six wickets in one match so far at an average of 3.16. Mohammad Zeeshan's 6/19 is his finest bowling show of ACC U-19 Asia Cup, 2023.

IND U19 vs PAK U19 squads

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Ansh Gosai, Digvijay Patil, Md Amaan, Priyanshu Moliya, Rudra Patel, Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Jayant Goyat, Kiran Chormale, Murugan Abhishek, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Rao (wk), Innesh Mahajan (wk), Aaradhya Shukla, Dhanush Gowda, Naman Tiwari, P Vignesh, Prem Devkar, Raj Limbani and Saumy Kumar Pandey

Pakistan U19: Azan Awais, Mohammad Riazullah, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Tayyab Arif (wk), Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Khubaib Khalil, Obaid Shahid, Mohammad Zulkifal (wk), Saad Baig (c & wk), Ahmad Hassan, Ahmed Hussain, Aimal Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan, Najab Khan, Naveed Khan and Ubaid Shah

IND U19 vs PAK U19 Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Aravelly Rao

Batters: Adarsh Singh, Azan Awais, Shamyl Hussain

All-rounders: Arshin Kulkarni, Arafat Minhas, Ali Asfand, Musheer Khan

Bowlers: Mohammad Zeeshan, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani

Captain: Arshin Kulkarni

Vice-captain: Arafat Minhas

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 head-to-head record in ODI

India U19 and Pakistan U19 have faced each other on 25 occasions in ODIs. While India U19 have won 15 matches, their rivals have emerged victorious on nine instances. Meanwhile, one match ended in a tie.

The last five ODI matches have seen India U19 win on four occasions and Pakistan U19 once. The highest score in these five encounters is 305 by India U19 while the lowest has been 69 by Pakistan U19.

The team batting first has won nine times, lost five times in 14 matches, on the other hand, the chasing side has come out on top on six occasions, lost four times in 11 matches.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 prediction

India U19 have won four of the last five face-offs against Pakistan U19 and will go into this clash as favourites.