The matches between India and Pakistan barely take place without any controversy. Given that so much of energy and effort of players and fans are involved, the match between these two Asian teams is way more than just an interesting game of cricket. There is emotion, there is pressure and there is performance too. All the factors combine to make it a surreal experience for the fans as well as the cricketers. In the past two decades or so, both the sides have had some fair amount of controversial moments when they faced each other on the ground. Here is a look at top five of them -

Javed Miandad Mimicks Kiran More

This was the first time that India and Pakistan were facing each other in a World Cup game. The year was 1992. It was during Pakistan's batting when India wicketkeeper Kiran More's excessive appeal frustrated Pakistan batter Javed Miandad. The Pakistan star was so irked that he made funny jumps to imitate the Indian wicketkeeper.

Venkatesh Prasad Cleans Up Aamer Sohail

Another India vs Pakistan World Cup game. It was the quarter-final of the 1996 edition. Pakistan opener Aamer Sohail was on song and he certainly got carried away a bit when he smashed India's pacer Venkatesh Prasad for a four and then pointed the bowler towards the boundary, certainly saying him that he is going to take him to the cleaners again. Prasad, however, had the last laugh as he rattled the stumps of Sohail the very next ball.

Gambhir and Afridi Collide, 'Unintentionally'!

It was an ODI match between India and Pakistan in 2007. And this time Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi were the ones involved in the controversy. Gambhir smashed Afridi for a four and the duo shared some nasty words with each other. The verbal altercation soon became physical as the duo collided -- intentionally, for sure -- while Gambhir was trying to take a single. What followed was another heated moment between the players and the umpire had to intervene.

Action Continues At Drinks Break

It was an Asia Cup clash in 2010. Gautam Gambhir was batting and Kamran Akmal's excessive appealing from behind the stumps frustrated him. As a result, the action continued even during the drinks break as the duo exchanged a few words when other players were having some rest. The umpires and other players had to intervene to placate the fighting duo.

Harbhajan's Reply To Akhtar

It was a match in Asia Cup 2010. Shoaib Akhtar irked Harbhajan Singh after bowling a dot ball while ending the penultimate over the game. Whatever be the motive of Akhtar, but it was definitely not fulfilled as the tussle instead helped Harbhajan to end the match with a six. What followed was a roaring Harbhajan, hard to stop!