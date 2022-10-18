India take on New Zealand in a T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday. This is the Rohit Sharma-led side's last game ahead of the T20 World Cup. Before this India had played another warm-up game against Australia which they won by six runs. KL Rahul (57 off 33) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 33) smashed entertaining half-centuries to power India to 186 for seven after Australia opted to bowl at the Gabba. Needing 16 runs off the last 12 balls with six wickets in hand, Australia were on course for a comfortable win before Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel and Virat Kohli the fielder scripted a turnaround for India. India play Pakistan in their first match in Melbourne on Sunday.

When will the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match will be played on Wednesday, October 19.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match start?

The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will happen at 1 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match?

The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match?

The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)