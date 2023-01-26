Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of India's T20I series against New Zealand due to a wrist injury. The 24-year-old has been sent to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation, a BCCI spokesperson informed media on Thursday ahead of Hardik Pandya's press conference. No replacement for Gaikwad will be announced, the spokesperson added. Gaikwad has played one ODI and nine T20Is. The batter last played for India in October 2022 when he made his ODI debut against South Africa. With Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill set to open in the first T20I on Friday, Gaikwad would have found it tough to make the playing eleven.

