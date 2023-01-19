It was a day to remember for Shubman Gill as the youngster slammed his maiden double century during the ODI encounter between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. It was a special innings from the youngster which comprised on 19 boundaries and nine sixes. Thanks to the hundred, Gill became the fifth Indian cricketer to score a ODI double ton and also the youngest in history surpassing teammate Ishan Kishan. The dressing room erupted as soon as he brought up his 200 with three massive sixes off Lockie Ferguson with Umran Malik leading the celebrations.

When he was finally dismissed for 208, he received a rousing reception in the dressing room. Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya greeted him just outside the pavilion and he was also congratulated by batting coach Vikram Rathour as the crowd in the stadium applauded his effort.

The opener also became the fastest Indian cricketer to reach 1000 runs as he achieved the feat in just 19 innings. Overall, he is second with Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman topping the list with 18 innings.

Gill oozed class in his special 208 off 149 balls and batted through the innings to power India to 349 for eight. Skipper Rohit Sharma's 34 off 38 was the second best score of the innings, highlighting that it was very much a one-man show.

Chasing a big target, New Zealand were down and out at 131 for six before Michael Bracewell (140 off 78) came up with up a stunning century to bring his team back in the game from nowhere.

He shared 162 off 102 balls with fellow left-hander Mitchell Santer (57 off 45), New Zealand's highest seventh wicket stand in ODIs, to test India's nerves. India ultimately won the match by 12 runs.

With PTI inputs

