Star India batter Virat Kohli was booed by a group fans as he walking back to the dressing room after his dimissal. The incident happened on Day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. Kohli failed to convert a good start as he was dismissed for 36 (86) by Scott Boland. However, as Kohli was walking back to the dressing room, a group of Australian fans at the MCG, who also seemed have passed on some derrogatory remarks towards the star batter.

However, the 35-year-old was not happy with the same as he turned back to stare down at the fans. He almost confronted the group, only to be stopped by a security offical, who calmed him down before things could escalate.

For the unversed, Kohli was also booed by fans when he walked out to bat after Tea. He has been targetted by local media ever since he landed in Melbourne.

However, Kohli has come under the scanner after he nudged Australia debutant Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the contest. He was labelled "clown" by some Australian media outlets.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kohli shared a 102-run stand for the third wicket before the duo fell quickly in a sensational late collapse as India ended day two's play at 164/5 in 46 overs and trail Australia by 310 runs in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

After Steve Smith's 140, his 34th Test hundred and 11th against India, carried Australia to a formidable 474, Jaiswal and Kohli were in cruise control in front of 85,147 fans. The possibility of Jaiswal, who mixed caution and aggression judiciously, and Kohli, who presented a secure and watchful look at the crease, remaining unbeaten till stumps arrived was more than certain.

But then, chaos struck as Jaiswal fell for 82 in a run out caused by an awful mix-up, and was soon followed into the dressing room by Kohli and nightwatchman Akash Deep as India went from 151/2 to 159/5, and blew the game wide open.

With Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on six and four respectively, India's immediate task will be to get 111 runs more on Saturday to avoid the follow-on, after the last-hour madness put Australia in a commanding position yet again.