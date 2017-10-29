 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Slams 32nd Hundred, Becomes Fastest To Score 9000 ODI Runs

Updated: 29 October 2017 17:56 IST

Virat Kohli is the sixth Indian to achieve the landmark of 9000 ODI runs

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Slams 32nd Hundred, Becomes Fastest To Score 9000 ODI Runs
Virat Kohli scored his 32nd ODI hundred © AFP

Indian skipper Virat Kohli notched up his 32nd One-Day International (ODI) century during the third and final ODI match between India and New Zealand at Green Park stadium, Kanpur. During his innings, Kohli also became the fastest cricketer to score 9,000 ODI runs, reaching the landmark in 194 innings. The stylish right-hander became the sixth Indian to achieve the milestone. Kohli tops the charts ahead of AB de Villiers, who achieved the landmark in 205 innings and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (228 innings).

Courtesy his 113 off 106 balls against New Zealand, Kohli registered his sixth century in 2017 - the most by a captain in a year. Five each - Ganguly (2000), Ponting (2003 & 2007), Grame Smith (2005), AB de Villiers (2015).

Apart from this, he has the most number of ODI runs in a year by a captain, followed by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who scored 1,424 in 2007.

Kohli now also has over 2,000 runs in 2017 across all international formats.

After losing Shikhar Dhawan early, Kohli and Rohit Sharma steadied the Indian innings as they stitched together a massive 230-run partnership. By doing so, Kohli-Rohit registered their 12th-century stand for India in ODIs behind Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly (26) and Tendulkar-Virender Sehwag (13).

Kohli, who smashed his century in 96 balls, hit eight boundaries and one six. The 28-year-old batsman is also one century short of 50 international hundreds in all formats. Currently, he is has 49 international centuries - 32 in ODIs and 17 in Tests.

Kohli's knock helped power India to 337 for six in the third and final ODI against New Zealand at Kanpur. The series is tied at 1-1.

During the first ODI at Pune, the right-handed batsman had also scored a brilliant ton. Kohli had scored his 31st ton on that day, helping him go past Ricky Ponting's record of 30 centuries and putting him behind only Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most ODI centuries.

Topics : India New Zealand Rohit Gurunath Sharma Virat Kohli Green Park, Kanpur India vs New Zealand 2017 Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli became the fastest to score 9000 runs in ODI
  • Virat Kohli scored his century off 96 balls
  • Virat Kohli is the sixth Indian to achieve the landmark of 9000 ODI runs
Related Articles
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Smashes 15th ODI Hundred, Equals Virender Sehwag
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Smashes 15th ODI Hundred, Equals Virender Sehwag
Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Power India To 337/6 In Kanpur
Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Power India To 337/6 In Kanpur
India vs New Zealand: More Excitement Than Pressure Ahead Of Series Decider, Says Tim Southee
India vs New Zealand: More Excitement Than Pressure Ahead Of Series Decider, Says Tim Southee
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.