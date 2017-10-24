 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Relishing The Responsibility Of Captaincy: Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 24 October 2017 10:31 IST

Kohli's captaincy reflects in the successful run-chases that India have been completing recently.

Virat Kohli Relishing The Responsibility Of Captaincy: Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli has been in superb form in recent times. © AFP

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar on Monday heaped high praise on Virat Kohli and said that the Indian skipper has become a better player after getting the captaincy. In a chat with NDTV, Gavaskar was asked if captaincy has made Kohli a better batsman, to which the former replied, "It can happen and it does happen to a lot of players that captaincy actually makes them better players. Some players under the pressure of captaincy can go down in their performances but Virat actually is relishing the responsibility," he said.

"He is wanting to do well for his team and he is taking the team along with him. Because there is a common goal and they (Indian team) are trying to be the best team in the world, it's his (Kohli) responsibility to score a 100 and put a price tag on his wicket," he added.

Kohli smashed a brilliant hundred against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to become the second-highest century-maker in One-day International cricket. With his 31st ODI ton, he went past Ricky Ponting and is now just behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49 ODI centuries.

The 28-year-old is known for run chases and has time and again taken the responsibility of chasing a big target. He has scored 19 hundreds out of his 31 in ODIs while chasing and 12 batting first.

Asked to analyse about the way Kohli prepares himself for different situations, Gavaskar said, "In the first innings, he takes a time to get going and takes a little time to assess the situation. On the other hand when it comes to chasing, he attacks right from the start and once he gets going it's very difficult to stop him and that's why India are very good in run-chases now."

Kohli also is on top of the list in terms of runs scored after 200 ODI appearances. The Indian skipper has 8888 runs with an average of 55.55. South African AB de Villiers is second on the list, with 8621 runs (24 hundreds) with an average of 54.56.

Third on the list is former India captain Sourav Ganguly. He had 7447 runs after 200 ODI matches with an average of 43.03 including 18 tons.

Topics : India Virat Kohli Sunil Gavaskar Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli has scored 31 tons in 200 ODIs
  • Under Kohli's leadership, India has done extremely well in all formats
  • Gavaskar applauded Kohli's leadership skills
Related Articles
How An 'Aggressive' Virat Kohli Became Team India's Strength, Explains Sachin Tendulkar
How An 'Aggressive' Virat Kohli Became Team India's Strength, Explains Sachin Tendulkar
Gate To Be Named After Virender Sehwag At Kotla
Gate To Be Named After Virender Sehwag At Kotla
Ashish Nehra Not Assured Of Slot In Playing XI For Farewell Match
Ashish Nehra Not Assured Of Slot In Playing XI For Farewell Match
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.