India vs New Zealand: Dean Jones Tries To Downplay Virat Kohli Milestone, Gets Trolled

Virat Kohli became the fastest to score 1000 runs in ODIs against New Zealand. © AFP

Dean Jones seems to get a kick from riling up Indian cricket fans and the former Australian batsman was once again up to his mischief following the first One-Day International between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. India skipper Virat Kohli completed a few milestones on the day, one of which was that he became the fastest to score 1000 runs in ODIs against New Zealand, leapfrogging none other than Dean Jones to top spot. Jones had taken 19 innings to reach the landmark while the Indian run-machine got there in 17 innings. Jones took to Twitter to congratulate Kohli but had a sly message on the side.

Replying to a Indian fan's post, Jones wrote: "Well played @imVkohli !! But then again .. it's only New Zealand!"

Most fans on Twitter understood that Jones was just making some mischief and decided to have some banter with the Australian.

NZ is much better team than Aus Professor — Jolly Good Fellow (@get_sgk) October 22, 2017

Stronger opposition than Aussies — Sandesh (@sandesh048) October 22, 2017

Aussies should learn from New Zealand batsmen how to tackle spinners. Excellent batting — Ali Irfan (@alilillah) October 22, 2017

But they won whereas the Aussies were walloped @scottbstyris well done New Zealand the most well planned team to visit India and plays fair — Kunal Kaveesh Joshi (@funky_kunal) October 22, 2017

'only New Zealand' just swept us away big time Deano — Vishal Vardhan (@vishal_vardhan) October 22, 2017

It's only nz but we were smarter then the Aussies who tried to slog everything that doesn't work in sc strike rotation key n we got result — Steven Rowe (@StevenRowe5) October 23, 2017

Kohli leads the list of fastest to 1000 ODI runs vs New Zealand ahead of Dean Jones. Another Indian, Virender Sehwag (21), is third while Jacques Kallis, who took 23 innings to achieve the feat, is fourth. Mark Waugh and Brian Lara (24) share the fifth spot.

Besides becoming the fastest to 1000 ODI runs vs New Zealand, Kohli struck his 31st hundred to become the second-highest century-maker in One-day International cricket. Kohli went past Ricky Ponting's 30 centuries and is now behind only Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49 ODI hundreds to his name.

Earlier, the Indian skipper completed double century of ODI appearances and became the 13th Indian cricketer and 72nd overall to play 200 ODI matches.

Kohli's century, however, was overshadowed by Ross Taylor (95) and Tom Latham (103 not out). The duo put on a record stand and helped New Zealand earn a clinical victory. Both the batsmen batted with a lot of purpose, chasing down a target of 281 in 49 overs with minimum fuss.