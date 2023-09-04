Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Nepal Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Who Will Replace Jasprit Bumrah In India vs Nepal Match?
IND vs NEP Live Updates: India will be taking on Nepal in their next Asia Cup 2023 match on Monday at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy
IND vs NEP Live score: India eye Super 4 berth© Twitter
India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023, Live Updates: India will be taking on Nepal in their next Asia Cup 2023 match on Monday at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy. From Group A, Pakistan have already qualified to the Super Four with 3 points, and India have one point from the washed-out game against their arch-rivals on Saturday. Even in the event of another rain-marred match on the morrow, India can advance to the Super Four with two points, but Rohit Sharma's men will certainly not want it that way. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be missing out on the services of their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has flown back to Mumbai to attend the birth of his baby boy. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match:
- 13:38 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: Will rain play a spoilsport again?With their second match of the group stage against Nepal also scheduled at Pallekele on Monday, the rain threat is looming large on the match once again. According to Accuweather, there are 89 percent chance of rainfall with thunderstorms in Pallekele, Kandy during the day as India take on Nepal at the venue. The chances reduce as the day progresses, with the nighttime showing about 68% chance of precipitation.
- 13:34 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: India's daunting task against PakistanIndia received some encouraging signals from their match against Pakistan, and they would want to build on them ahead of the business end of this tournament and much sterner assays in the waiting. Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf had reduced India to 66 for 4 by the 15th over. At that point, India's worries might have been accentuated by the fact that they have a jelly middle-order.
- 13:29 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: India eye Super 4 berthComing off a washout, India would hope they only have greenhorns Nepal to tackle and not rain as the heavyweights eye a berth in the Super Four of the Asia Cup. Even in the event of another rain-marred match on the morrow, India can advance to the Super Four with two points, but Rohit Sharma's men will certainly not want it that way.
- 13:26 (IST)India vs Nepal Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal, straight from Pallekele Stadium in Kandy. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
