India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023, Live Updates: India will be taking on Nepal in their next Asia Cup 2023 match on Monday at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy. From Group A, Pakistan have already qualified to the Super Four with 3 points, and India have one point from the washed-out game against their arch-rivals on Saturday. Even in the event of another rain-marred match on the morrow, India can advance to the Super Four with two points, but Rohit Sharma's men will certainly not want it that way. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be missing out on the services of their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has flown back to Mumbai to attend the birth of his baby boy. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match: