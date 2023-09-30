Story ProgressBack to home
India vs England Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Up Match: India Ready For Dress Rehearsal vs England
IND vs ENG, World Cup Warm Up Live Score: India will be squaring off against England in their first warm-up match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Saturday in Guwahati.
India vs England Live Score: Team India takes on England© AFP
IND vs ENG, ICC World Cup Warm-up, Live Updates:India will be squaring off against England in their first warm-up match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Saturday in Guwahati. The Indian team management will try to keep cards close and assess defending champions England's batting depth. It will be a good opportunity for Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to test themselves and it is expected that all bowlers will be taking turns to bowl a few overs. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-up match between India and England, straight from Guwahati:
- 12:26 (IST)IND vs ENG Live Score: India to test their bowling line-upWith England's philosophy across formats undergoing a sea-change over the last few years and a batting line-up comprising Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali sending shivers down the spine of any opposition, the home team bowlers will get a chance to test themselves.
- 12:26 (IST)IND vs ENG Live Score: Teams ready for the warm-up gameThe warm-up games don't have an official status. Both teams can use as many players as they want and check out how some of the players respond in specific match situations. However no team would like to go full throttle and expose all their players or strategies during these games.
- 12:16 (IST)IND vs ENG Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Cricket ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between India and England, straight from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
