IND vs ENG, ICC World Cup Warm-up, Live Updates:India will be squaring off against England in their first warm-up match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Saturday in Guwahati. The Indian team management will try to keep cards close and assess defending champions England's batting depth. It will be a good opportunity for Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to test themselves and it is expected that all bowlers will be taking turns to bowl a few overs. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-up match between India and England, straight from Guwahati: