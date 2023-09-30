Asian Games 2023 September 30 Live Updates: India Face China In Shooting Gold Match; Mirabai Chanu's Weightlifting Event On
Asian Games 2023 September 30, Live Updates: The Day 7 of the Asian Games 2023 will be a crucial one for India as stars like weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be in action
Asian Games 2023 September 30, Live Updates: Shooters again have led the morning charge for India at the Asian Games 2023. On Day 7 of the Asian Games 2023 medal events. India's Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol will face China in the gold medal match of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event. The Indian pair topped the charts with 577 points. Pakistan, Japan, Korea and Iran will play in the bronze medal matches. It's a crucial day for India as stars like weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, mixed doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will be in action in Hangzhou. India will play Pakistan in the squash final. Ajay Kumar Saroj qualified for the men's 1500m final after finishing second in his heat with a timing of 3:51.93. He will be joined by compatriot Jinson Johnson, who also finished fourth in his heat. Murali Sreeshankar and Jyothi Yarraji also qualified for the men's long jump and women's 100m hurdles finals, respectively. India men's hockey team will be taking on Pakistan in their Pool A match. Apart from this, India men's badminton team will play their semi-final match. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)
Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2023, September 30:
- 08:53 (IST)Asian Games 2023 Day 7 LIVE Updates: lot many medal events for India!A lot many medal events coming up for India!At 1 pm Mixed doubles finals: Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale (IND) vs En-shuo Liang/Tsung-hao Huang (TPE)At around same time, Squash Men's team gold medal match: India vs Pakistan - 1:00 PM
- 08:40 (IST)LIVE Asian Games Updates: Good going in volleyballIn volleyball, India have taken a 1-0 by winning the first set 25-23 lead against North Korea in a women's Pool A match
- 08:37 (IST)Asian Games September 30 LIVE Updates: Swapna is crying!Heptathlon defending champion Swapna Burman breaks down after failing to clear 1:73m in the high jump. The pressure is rising on her.
- 08:30 (IST)Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: India star enter QF in KurashIndia's Pincky Balhara has qualified for the quarterfinal of the Kurash Women’s 52kg categiry with a 5-3 win over South Korea’s Ye Joo Lee. The quarter-final will be held today
- 08:26 (IST)Asian Games 2023 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Kayaking newsMeanhwhile, India have finished fourth in the women's Kayak Double 500m Heat 2 and can't qualify for the final directly. With a timing of 2:06.956, the Indian pair of Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geetha has entered the semifinal.
- 08:05 (IST)LIVE Asian Games Updates: Good going in men's trapAnother event is going on in shooting. In men's trap qualification final, Indias Kynan Darius Chenai and Zoravar Singh Sandhu have shot 25 in the first series and they are tied for the first place with four other shooters. Prithviraj Tondaiman has shot 24. India are leading currently in the Team standings with 74 points, one point more than China at 73.
- 07:59 (IST)Asian Games September 30 LIVE Updates: Loss in KurashIn Kurash, India's Keshav has gone down to Jaedeog Kwon in a Round of 16 match
- 07:57 (IST)Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: No success in roller skating so far!In Roller Skating Women's Speed Skating 10000m Point-Elimination Race, Aarathy Kasturi Raj finished fifth while Heeral Sadhu was seventh.In men's events, Anandkumar Velkumar and Siddhant Rahul Kamble finished sixth and seventh respectively in the Men's Speed Skating 10000m final.
- 07:49 (IST)Asian Games 2023 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Mixed result in kurashThere is some good news from kurash. India's Pincky Balhara hjas defetaed Turkmenistan’s Ayshirin Haydarova 5-0 to enter Round of 16. But Suchika Tariyal 3-8 to Charmea Quelino from Philippines.
- 07:28 (IST)Asian Games Live, Athletics: Saroj, Johnson through to 1500m final!There will be two Indians in the men's 1500m final as Jinson Johnson joins Ajay Kumar Saroj. He clocks 3:56.22 and finishes fifth in his heat. Excellent news for India
- 07:26 (IST)Asian Games Live, Shooting: India eye another shooting final!Sarabjot Singh and Subbaraju Divya will compete in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal Match. They had earlier qualified with the first position ahead of China.
- 07:14 (IST)Asian Games Live, Athletics: Jeswin finally gets one in!Jeswin Aldrin with a brillaint jump on his final attempt. He moves up to the second spot with a 7.67 attempt.
- 07:12 (IST)Asian Games Live, Athletics: Ajay Kumar with a stunning effort!Ajay Kumar Saroj comes second in Men's 1500m heats. He finishes just behind reigning Asian champion Raed Khairallah E Aljadani of Saudi Arabia. He qualifies for the final
- 07:11 (IST)Asian Games Live, Bridge: More action to follow!India's men's, women's and mixed teams in action in bridge soon.
- 07:01 (IST)Asian Games Live, Athletics: Mixed start for Indian athletes!Another no jump for Jeswin Aldrin. This is not looking good. He has another attempt left. Also, disappointment for Nithya Ramraj in the women's 100m hurdles event. She fails to qualify for final
- 06:51 (IST)Asian Games Live, Athletics: Jyothi Yarraji qualifies for the final!The Indian finishes second in the first heat with a timing of 13.03 and eases her way into the women's 100m hurdles final. Good start for the Indian athletese so far
- 06:50 (IST)Asian Games 2023 Live, Athletics: Good start in Women’s Heptathlon 100m hurdles!Swapna Burmanclocks a time of 13.88 to finish second in her heat behind China's Zheng Ninali. Nandini Agasara, on the other hand, placed fourth with a timing of 14.01
- 06:43 (IST)Asian Games 2023 Live, Athletics: Decent start for Sreeshankar!Murali Sreeshankar with a 7.97 in his first attempts in Group B. Jeswin Aldrin, on the other hand, makes a foul attempt. The automatic qualification mark for the event is 7.90m.
- 06:37 (IST)Asian Games 2023 Live, Athletics: Rain delays start of proceedings!Swapna Burman and Nandini Agasara in action in the women's 100m hurdles. Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar also in action up next as they look to qualify for the men's long jump finals. Aldrin headlines Group A while Sreeshankar is in Group B. Delayed start due to rain in Hangzhou
- 06:11 (IST)Asian Games 2023 Live, Golf: Aditi leads the way!Aditi Ashok continues her rich vein of form. She is currently 1st in women's individual round. Avani and Pranavi are T17 and T13 respectively
- 06:09 (IST)Asian Games 2023 Live: Golfers in action!Golfers Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Sharath and Aditi Ashok are currently in action in the women's individual round 3. Meanwhile, these three are also competing in the team event, with India currently T3 in the standings.
- 06:02 (IST)Asian Games 2023 Live: here's India's full schedule for today!3x3 BASKETBALL10:55 AM: Men's qualification to quarterfinals - India vs Iran1:00 PM: Women's qualification to quarterfinals - India vs Malaysia(3:30 PM onwards quarterfinals, subject to qualification)ATHLETICS6:35 AM onwards: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Groups A and B - Murali Sreeshankar & Jeswin Aldrin6:38 AM onwards: Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara6:45 AM onwards: Women's 100m Hurdles Heats (1 & 2) - Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj7:05 AM onwards: Men's 1500m Round 1 Heats - Ajay Kumar Saroj & Jinson Johnson7:20 AM onwards: Women's Heptathlon High Jump- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara4:40 PM onwards: Women's Heptathlon Shot Put- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara5:30 PM onwards: Women's 400m Final - Aishwarya Kailash Mishra5:40 PM onwards: Men's 400m Final - Muhammed Ajmal5:50 PM onwards Men's 10,000m Final - Karthik Kumar, Gulveer Singh6:35 PM onwards: Women's Heptathlon 200m - Swapna Barman & Nandini AgasaraBADMINTON2:30 PM onwards: Men's Team Semifinal- India vs South KoreaBOXING11:30 AM onwards: Women's 54kg Quarterfinals - Preeti (IND) vs Zhaina Shekerbekova (KAZ)12:15 PM onwards: Women's 75kg Quarterfinals - Lovlina Borgohain (IND) vs Suyeon Seong (KOR)1:00 PM onwards: Men's 57kg Round of 16 - Sachin Siwach (IND) vs Abuquthailah Turki (KUW)2:15 PM onwards: Men's +92kg Quarterfinals - Narender (IND) vs Ramezanpourdelavar Iman (IRI) - 2:15 PM6:30 PM onwards: Men's 71kg Quarterfinals - Nishant Dev (IND) vs Okazawa Sewonrets Quincy Mensah (JAP)BRIDGE6:30 AM onwardsMen's Team Round Robin 2-1Women's Team Round Robin 2-1Mixed Team Round Robin 2-111:00 AM onwardsMen's Team Round Robin 2-2Women's Team Round Robin 2-2Mixed Team Round Robin 2-21:30 PM onwardsMen's Team Round Robin 2-3Women's Team Round Robin 2-3Mixed Team Round Robin 2-34:00 PM onwardsMen's Team Round Robin 2-4Mixed Team Round Robin 2-4KAYAKING & CANOEING7:20 AM onwards: Niraj Verma - Men's Canoe Singles 1000m - Heat 1(Semifinals at 12:45 PM)7:45 AM onwards: Team India - Women's Kayak Double 500m - Heat 2(Semifinals at 1:00 PM)8:15 AM onwards: Team India - Men's Canoe Double 500m - Heat 1(Semifinals at 1:15 PM)CHESS12:30 PM onwardsMen's Team Round 2Women's Team Round 2DIVING3:00 PM: Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final - London Singh Hemam & Siddharth Bajrang PardeshiEQUESTRIAN05:30 AM: Eventing Dressage Team & IndividualGOLF4:00 AM onwardsWomen's Individual Round 3 - Pranavi Sharath Urs, Avani Prashanth, Aditi AshokWomen's Team Round 3 - Pranavi Sharath Urs, Avani Prashanth, Aditi AshokMen's Individual Round 3 - Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin JoshMen's Team Round 3 - Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin JoshHANDBALL11:30 AM: Women's Preliminary Round Group B - IND vs NEPHOCKEY4:00 PM: Preliminary Men's Pool A - IND vs PAKKURASH6:00 AM onwards:Women's 52kg - Preliminary & Elimination - Pincky Balhara & Suchika TariyalMen's 66Kg Preliminary & Elimination - Keshav(Semifinals and finals at 11:30 AM)ROLLER SKATING6:30 AM: Women's speed skating 10000m point-elimination race final - Heeral Sadhu, Aarthy Kasturi Raj7:05 AM: Men's speed skating 10000m point-elimination race final - Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul KambleSHOOTING06:30 AM onwards:10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - Sarabjot Singh & Divya T SMen's Trap-75 Shots - Individual & Team - Qualification (Stage 1) - Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh SandhuWomen's Trap-75 Shots - Individual & Team - Qualification (Stage 1) - Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari(Medal Events subject to qualification)9:05 AM: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team FinalSQUASH1:00 PM onwards: Men's Team Final - IND vs PAKTABLE TENNIS10:15 AM: Men's Doubles Quarterfinals: Manush Shah/ Manav Thakkar11:00 AM: Women's Singles Quarterfinals- Manika Batra4:00 PM: Women's Doubles Quarterfinals: Sutirtha Mukherjee/ Ayhika MukherjeeTENNISNot before 10:30 AM: Mixed Doubles Final - Rutuja Bhosale/ Rohan BopannaVOLLEYBALL8:00 AM: Women's preliminary round Pool A: India vs DPR KoreaWEIGHTLIFTING6:30 AM: Women's 49 KG Group B - Mirabai Chanu onwards(final group starts at 12:30 PM)6:30 AM: Women's 55kg Group B - Bindyarani Devi(final group starts at 4:30 PM)