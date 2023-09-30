Asian Games 2023 September 30, Live Updates: Shooters again have led the morning charge for India at the Asian Games 2023. On Day 7 of the Asian Games 2023 medal events. India's Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol will face China in the gold medal match of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event. The Indian pair topped the charts with 577 points. Pakistan, Japan, Korea and Iran will play in the bronze medal matches. It's a crucial day for India as stars like weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, mixed doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will be in action in Hangzhou. India will play Pakistan in the squash final. Ajay Kumar Saroj qualified for the men's 1500m final after finishing second in his heat with a timing of 3:51.93. He will be joined by compatriot Jinson Johnson, who also finished fourth in his heat. Murali Sreeshankar and Jyothi Yarraji also qualified for the men's long jump and women's 100m hurdles finals, respectively. India men's hockey team will be taking on Pakistan in their Pool A match. Apart from this, India men's badminton team will play their semi-final match. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2023, September 30: