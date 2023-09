Asian Games 2023 - the quadrennial extravaganza is here. The 19th edition of the the Asian Games started from Tuesday, September 19 but the official opening ceremony will be held on Saturday. From September 23 to October 8, the Asian Games 2023 will showcase the very best athletes of the continent and they will go for glory. In the span of 20 days, 655 Indian athletes will compete across 41 disciplines out of a total 61. The Asian Games has always been a mega event where Indians have excelled. At the 2018 Asian Games, India won a record 70 medals.

India would hope to get past that tally at the Asian Games 2023. The Asian Games games will be played across 56 venues in Hangzhou, China. Top Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu among others will be in action. A lot will be expected from the Indian hockey teams, the badminton duo on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as well.

On Tuesday, India men's football went down 1-5 against China in their opening Group A match but came back strong to beat Bangladesh in the next match. The women's cricket team started its campaign on September 21 and the final will be on September 25. After this, the men's cricket team will kickstart their campaigns from September 27 and the title clash will take place on October 7. Indian men's cricket team will play its first match on October 3.

Here's full schedule of all Indians in action and important dates:

(Please note that some of the timings may be updated at a latter stage)

September 22, Friday

Rowing: Semifinals (6:30am)

Table Tennis (Men's and Women's Team): Round 1 (7:30am), Round 2 (1:30pm)

Volleyball: Quarterfinals/Playoff Matches

September 23, Saturday

Table Tennis (Men's and Women's Team): Round 3 (7:30am)

Opening Ceremony

September 24, Sunday

Shooting: Women's 10m air rifle (Individual & Team) – Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey (6am)

Women's Cricket Semifinals (6:30am/11:30am)

Rowing: Finals (6:30am)

Wushu: Round 1 to finals (6:30am to 5pm)

Table Tennis (Men's and Women's Team): Round 4 and Quarterfinals (7:30am)

Tennis (Round 1): Sumit Nagal, Ankita Raina, Karman Thandi (Singles), Mixed Doubles (7:30am)

Men's Hockey: India Vs Uzbekistan (8:45am)

Women's Rugby: India Vs Hong Kong (9:30am)

India Vs Japan (2:30pm)

Boxing (Round 1): Nikhat Zareen (11:30am), Jaismine Lamboria (11:30am), Shiva Thapa (11:30am), Lakshya Chahar (11:30am), Parveen Hooda (4:30 pm), Sanjeet (4:30 pm)

Women's Football: India Vs Thailand (1:30pm)

Men's Football: India Vs Myanmar (5pm)

September 25, Monday

Women's Cricket: Medal matches (6:30am)

Rowing: Final (6:30am)

Shooting: Men's 10m air rifle (Individual & Team) – Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Men's 25m rapid fire pistol (Individual & Team) – Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh (6:30am)

Wushu: Round 1 to finals (6:30am to 5pm)

Gymnastics (Qualifying): Pranati Nayak (7:30am)

Swimming (Round 1 to Finals): Likhith SP (7:30am), Dhinidhi Desinghu (7:30am), Hashika Ramachandran (7:30am), Virdhawal Khade (7:30am)

Table Tennis: Manika Batra/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Mixed doubles Round 1, Men's and Women's Team semifinals (7:30am)

Tennis: Singles and doubles action continue (6:30am)

Judo: Garima Choudhary (7:30am – 3:30pm)

Rugby: India vs Singapore (8:30am)

Boxing (Round 1): Arundhati Chaudhary (11:30am), Deepak Bhoria (11:30am)

Handball: India Vs Japan (11:30am)

Women's Basketball: India Vs Uzbekistan (11:30 am)

Men's Basketball: India Vs Uzbekistan (5:30pm)

September 26, Tuesday

Fencing (Round 1 to Finals): Bhavani Devi (6:30am)

Men's Hockey: India Vs Singapore (6:30am)

Shooting: Air rifle mixed team – Divyansh Singh Panwar/Ramita; Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar/Mehuli Ghosh (6:30am)

Swimming (Round 1 to Final): Tanish Mathew, Aneesh Gowda, Advait Page, Palak Joshi, Anand AS (7:30am)

Tennis: Singles and doubles (6:30am)

Judo (Round 1 to Finals): Avtar Singh, Indubala Devi, Tulika Maan (7:30am to 3:30pm)

Cycling (Round 1 to Finals): Men's and Women's team sprint (7:30am to 12:30pm)

Squash (Round 1): Men's and Women's Teams

Boxing (Round 1): Lovlina Borgohain, Nishant Dev, Sachin, Sanjeet (11:30am/4:30pm)

September 27, Wednesday

Equestrian: Dressage, Semifinals (5:30am)

Fencing (Preliminary to Final): Men's Foil Team – Dev, Arjun, Akash Kumar, Bibish Kathiresan (6:30am); Women's Epee Team – Taniksha Khatri, Ena Arora, Yashkeerat Kaur, Jyotika Dutta (9:30am)

Shooting: Women's 50m rifle 3-position (Individual & Team) – Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Women's 25m pistol (Individual & Team) – Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh; Men's and Women's Skeet (Individual & Team) – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura and Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshana Rathore (6:30am)

Cycling (Men's Sprint, Preliminary Round): Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Esow Alban (7:30am)

Squash (Round 1): Women's Team – Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna (7:30am); Men's Team – Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu (10am)

Swimming (Round 1 to Final): Maana Patel, Lineysha AK (7:30am)

Table Tennis (Round 1,2): Ayhika Mukherjee/Sutirtha Mukherjee, Diya Chitale/Sreeja Akula, Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah, Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra/ Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (7:30am)

Tennis: Singles and doubles (7:30am)

Sailing: Finals (9am)

Women's Hockey: India Vs Singapore (10am)

Women's Basketball: India Vs China (11:30am)

Boxing (Round 2): Shiva Thapa, Sanjeet (11:30am/4:30pm)

Gymnastics (Final): Pranati Nayak (12:30pm)

Women's Handball: India Vs Hong Kong (4:30pm)

Wushu (Semifinals): Onilu Tega, Roshibina Devi, Vikrant Baliyan, Surya Singh, Sunil Singh (5pm)

Men's Basketball: India Vs Macau (5:30pm)

Esports: EA Sports FC Online Final (6pm)

September 28, Thursday

Golf (Round 1): Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, Shiv Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi, Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs (3:30am)

Shooting: Men's 10m air pistol (Individual & Team) – Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema; Skeet mixed team – Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Ganemat Sekhon and Gurjoat Singh Khangura/Parinaaz Dhaliwal (6:30am)

Esports: League of Legends semifinals (6:30am/11:30am)

Wushu: Individual Gold Medal matches (6:30am)

Swimming (Round 1 to finals): Aneesh Gowda, Aryan Nehra, Vritti Agarwal (7:30am)

Cycling: Men's Sprint QFs to finals, Women's Sprint – Celestina, Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Lute, Sashikala Agase (7:30am)

Table Tennis (Round 2, 3, QFs): Singles and doubles (7:30am)

Tennis (Quarterfinals, Semifinals): Singles and doubles (7:30am)

Squash (Quarterfinals): Men's and Women's Teams (10am, 2:30pm)

Badminton (Round 1): Men's Team, Women's Team (10:30am) Boxing (Round 2): Deepak Bhoria, Jaismine Lamboria (11:30 am/4:30 pm)

Men's Basketball: India Vs China (3:30pm) Men's Hockey: India Vs Japan (6pm)

September 29, Friday

Golf: Round 2 (3:30am)

Athletics: Medal Events – Sandeep Kumar, Vikash Singh, Priyanka Goswami (5:30am), Tanya Kumari, Rachna Kumari, Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur (4:30pm); Heats – Aishwarya Mishra, Himanshi Malik, Md Anas, Md Ajmal

Shooting: Women's 10m air pistol (Individual & Team) – Divya TS, Esha Singh, Palak; Men's 50m rifle 3-position (Individual & Team) – Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran (6:30am)

Swimming (Round 1 to finals): Sajan Prakash, Kushagra Rawat, Nina Venkatesh (6:30am)

Table Tennis (Round 3, Mixed Doubles SF): Singles and doubles (7:30am)

Tennis: Men's Doubles, Women's Singles finals; Men's Singles, Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles semifinals (7:30am)

Squash (Semifinals): Women's Team (8:30am), Women's Individual (12:30pm), Men's Team (1:30pm)

Badminton (Round 2): Men's and Women Teams (10:30am, 3:30pm)

Boxing (Round 2, QFs): Parveen Hooda, Nikhat Zareen, Lakshya Chahar, Sanjeet (11:30am/4:30pm)

Cycling (QFs to finals): Women's Sprint (11:30am)

Esports: League of Legends Final (11:30am)

Men's Basketball: India Vs Malaysia (12pm)

Women's Handball: India Vs China (3:30pm)

Women's Hockey: India Vs Malaysia (4pm)

September 30, Saturday

Golf: Round 3 (3:30am)

Equestrian: Eventing Team and Individual (5:30am)

Shooting: Air pistol mixed team – Sarabjot Singh/Divya TS; Shiva Narwal/Esha Singh (6:30am)

Roller Sports: Aarthy Kasturi Raj (6:30am)

Canoeing & Kayaking: Round 1 to Semifinals (7am)

Kurash: Round 1 to Semifinals (7am)

Table Tennis (Quarterfinals): Singles and doubles (9:30am)

Badminton: Men's and Women's Teams Semifinals (10:30am, 4:30pm)

Boxing (Quarterfinals): Lovlina Borgohain, Nishant Dev, Sachin (11:30am/4:30pm)

Women's Handball: India Vs Nepal (11:30am)

Squash: Men's and Women's Team Finals (11:30am, 1pm)

Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi (1:30pm, 4:30pm)

Athletics: Medal Events – Men's 400m, Women's 400m, Kartik Kumar, Gulveer Singh; Heats – Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin, Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj, Ajay Saroj, Jinson Johnson (3:30pm)

Diving: Siddharth Pardeshi, London Singh (5pm)

Men's Hockey: India Vs Pakistan (6pm)

October 1, Sunday

Golf: All Finals (3:30am)

Equestrian: Eventing Team and Individual (5:30am)

Archery: Individual Ranking Rounds – Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, Tushar Shelke, Mrinal Chauhan, Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, Rajat Chauhan, Prathamesh Jawkar, Prachi Singh, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur (6:30am)

Men's Trap: Prithviraj Toindaman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu (6:30am)

Bridge (Round 2): Men's and Women's Pairs, Mixed Team (6:30am)

Canoeing & Kayaking: Round 1 to Semifinals (7am)

Kurash: Round 1 to Finals (7am)

Badminton: Men's and Women's Team finals (10:30am, 4:30pm)

Boxing (QFs and SFs): Parveen Hooda, Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Chaudhary, Shiva Thapa, Lakshya Chahar, Sanjeet (11:30am/4:30pm)

Women's Hockey: India Vs Korea (1:30pm)

Athletics: Medal Events – Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sahib Singh, Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin, Avinash Sable, Seema Punia, Harmilan Bains, Kumari Diksha, Ajay Saroj, Jinson Johnson, Jyothi Yarraji; Heats – Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan, Amlan Borgohain (3:30pm)

Diving: Siddharth Pardeshi, London Singh (5pm)

October 2, Monday

Archery: Individuals Round 1-3, Team Round 1 (6:30am)

Roller Sports (Round 1 to finals): Men's and Women's Speed Skating Relay teams (6:30am)

Canoeing & Kayaking: Finals (7am)

Badminton (Round 1): HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Satwik/Chirag, Dhruv/Arjun, Gayatri/Treesa, Tanisha/Ashwini, Sai Prateek/Tanisha, Rohan/Sikki (11:30am)

Squash (Round 1): Mixed Doubles, Men's and Women's Individual (12:30pm)

Equestrian: Eventing Team and Individual (12:30pm)

Men's Hockey: India Vs Bangladesh (1pm)

Athletics: Medal Events – Pavithra V, Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan, Parul Chaudhary, Preeti Lamba, Jyothi Yarraji, Amlan Borgohain, Mixed 4x400m Relay; Heats – Sarvesh Kushare, Jesse Sandesh, Krishan Kumar, Md Afsal, Santhosh Kumar, Yashas P, Sinchal Ravi, Vithya Ramraj (3:30pm)

Diving: Siddharth Pardeshi, London Singh (4:30pm)

October 3, Tuesday

Archery: Individual Quarterfinals, Semifinals (6am)

Men's Cricket (QF): India vs TBC (6:30am)

Bridge (Semifinals): Men's and Women's Pairs, Mixed Team (6:30am)

Canoeing & Kayaking: Final (7am)

Women's Hockey: India Vs Hong Kong (7:30am)

Sport Climbing: Speed Individual – Aman Verma, Dhiraj Dinka, Anisha Verma, Shivpreet Pannu (7:30am)

Soft Tennis: Round 1 to QFs (7:30am) Badminton (Round 2): Singles and doubles (10:30am)

Boxing (Semifinals, Finals): Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Jaismine Lamboria, Deepak Bhoria, Nishant Dev, Sachin, Shiva Thapa, Narender, Sanjeet (11:30/4:40pm)

Sepak Takraw: Men's and Women's Quadrant Semifinals (11:30am)

Squash (Quarterfinals): Mixed Doubles, Men's and Women's Individual (12:30pm)

Athletics: Harmilan Bains, Kumari Chanda, Rubina Yadav, Pooja, Praveen Chitravel, Abdullah Aboobacker, Sinchal Ravi, Vithya Ramraj, Santhosh Kumar, Yashas P, Ankita, Parul Chaudhary, Annu Rani, Krishan Kumar, Md Afsal (3:30pm)

October 4, Wednesday

Archery: Mixed Teams QFs to Final (6:30 am)

Sepak Takraw: Men's and Women's Quadrant Finals (6:30am)

Soft Tennis: Semifinals and Finals (7:30am)

Wrestling (Greco-Roman): Gyanendra, Neeraj, Vikash, Sunil Kumar (7:30am)

Squash (SFs): Mixed Doubles, Men's Individual (9:30am)

Badminton (QFs): Singles and doubles (10:30am)

Boxing (Finals): Lovlina Borgohain, Jaismine Lamboria, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain, Deepak Bhoria, Nishanth Dev, Shiva Thapa, Sachin, Lakshya Chahar (11:30am/4:30 pm) Men's Hockey: Semifinals (1:30pm)

Athletics: Sarvesh Kushare, Jesse Sandesh, Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena, Sheena N, Harmilan Bains, Kumari Chanda, Gulveer Singh, Avinash Sable, Women's 4x400m Relay, Men's 4x400m Relay (3:30pm)

October 5, Thursday

Archery: Compound Men's and Women's Teams QFs to Final (6:30am)

Jiu-Jitsu: Qualification to finals (6:30am)

Wrestling: Greco Roman – Narender Cheema, Naveen; Women's Freestyle – Pooja Gehlot, Antim Panghal, Manshi (7:30am)

Badminton (QFs, SFs): Singles and doubles (10:30am)

Boxing (Finals): Parveen Hooda, Arundhati Chaudhary, Deepak Bhoria, Nishant Dev, Sachin, Lakshya Chahar, Narender (11:30am/4:30pm)

Squash: Individual and Mixed Doubles Finals (11:30am)

Women's Hockey: Semifinals (1:30pm)

October 6, Friday

Equestrian: Dressage Team and Individual final standings (5:30am)

Archery: Recurve Men's and Women's Teams QFs to Final (6:30am)

Men's Cricket: Semifinals (6:30am)

Bridge (Finals): Men's and Women's Pairs, Mixed Team (6:30am)

Jiu-Jitsu: Qualification to finals (6:30am)

Kabaddi: Men's and Women's Semifinals (7am)

Wrestling: Women's Freestyle – Sonam Malik, Radhika, Kiran; Men's Freestyle: Aman Sehrawat, Bajrang Punia (7:30am)

Sepak Takraw: Men's and Women's Regu Semifinals (11:30am)

Men's Hockey: Final (4pm)

Badminton: Men's Singles Semifinals (4:30pm)

October 7, Saturday

Archery: All Individual Finals (6:30am)

Sepak Takraw: Men's and Women's Regu Finals (6:30am)

Jiu-Jitsu: Qualification to finals (6:30am)

Kabaddi: Women's Final (7 am), Men's Final (12:30pm)

Wrestling: Men's Freestyle – Yash, Deepak Punia, Vicky, Sumit (07:30am)

Badminton: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles Finals (10:30am)

Men's Cricket: Final (11:30am)

Women's Hockey: Final (4pm)

October 8, Sunday

Closing Ceremony