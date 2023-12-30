India women's cricket team will be squaring off against Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday in Mumbai. Australia have taken 1-0 lead in the series after registering a thumping six-wicket victory in the first match on Thursday. Opting to bat first, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side posted a total of 282/8 in 50 overs with Jemimah Rodrigues scoring 82. Later, Australia chased down the target with 21 balls to spare after Phoebe Litchfield scored 78 off 99 balls. Team India will now play to keep the series alive.

When will the India vs Australia 2nd Women's ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia 2nd Women's ODI match will be played on Saturday, December 30.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd Women's ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia 2nd Women's ODI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Advertisement

What time will the India vs Australia 2nd Women's ODI match start?

The India vs Australia 2nd Women's ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia 2nd Women's ODI match live?

The India vs Australia 2nd Women's ODI match will be telecast live on Viacom 18 network.

Advertisement

Where will the live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd Women's ODI match be available?

The live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd Women's ODI match will be available on Jio Cinema. On mobile, the match will be shown free of cost.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)