Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia, Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Focus On India's Top Order As Shubman Gill's Availability In Doubt
India vs Australia Live Updates: India opener Shubman Gill is likely to miss the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Australia
IND vs AUS Live Updates, World Cup 2023: India take on Australia© Twitter
India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates:As per head coach Rahul Dravid, opener Shubman Gill is down with illness. It will be interesting to see that who will be opening along with Rohit Sharma if Gill misses out. India will be squaring off against Australia in their ODI World Cup 2023 opener on Sunday in Chennai. This will be the 150th ODI meeting between the two cricket powerhouses. The two teams have won a combined seven World Cup titles (Australia 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015; India 1983, 2011). (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia, straight from Chennai:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 11:50 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Focus on Mitchell StarcStar Australia pacer Mitchell Starc will aim to trouble every opposition batter with his blistering speed. Starc emerged as the highest wicket-taker in 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups.
- 11:43 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: India's pace attackApart from having a strong batting lineup, Team India also consists of a lethal pace attack. Featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, the hosts look a balanced side.
- 11:41 (IST)IND vs PAK Live: All eyes on Virat KohliVirat Kohli is possibly one of the most popular cricketers going into the World Cup and every single Indian cricket team fan will be looking at the star to perform well against Australia. Kohli has a great record against Australia and he will be looking to start the World Cup campaign with a solid knock.
- 11:37 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Player battles to watch outHere are the top four players battles in the India vs Australia match to watch out for. Read here.
- 11:17 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: India's Predicted XIThe absence of Shubman Gill due to illness can prove to be a problem for Rohit and Co but it can also be a major opportunity for Ishan Kishan. Here's what we think could be India's Playing XI against Australia. Read here.
- 11:12 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Hourly weather update of ChennaiHere's our hourly weather update of Chennai for Sunday. Read here.
- 11:09 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Focus on the weatherWhile Gill's availability remains a huge topic of discussion, a lot of focus will also be on the weather in Chennai. India's scheduled warm-up games against England and Netherlands were washed out due to rain. As per Accuweather, Chennai is unlikely to witness rain on Sunday. However, the conditions might not be suitable for the players as the humidity percentage could rise up to 82.
- 10:49 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: Will Shubman Gill play?As per head coach Rahul Dravid, India batsman Shubman Gill is suffering from dengue fever and could miss the match. Gill is India's top-scorer in ODIs in 2023, and also hit 104 against Australia last month as India took an unbeatable lead in a three-match series.
- 10:44 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: India aim for a winning startTeam India will look to avenge their 2015 World Cup semi-final loss against Australia and will aim to begin their campaign on a winning note. This will be the 150th ODI meeting between the two cricket powerhouses. The two teams have won a combined seven World Cup titles (Australia 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015; India 1983, 2011).
- 10:41 (IST)IND vs AUS Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia, straight from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest World Cup 2023 Updates and check out World Cup 2023 Schedules and Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally.Read all the details related to and Asian Games 2023.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.