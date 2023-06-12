The Board of Control for Cricket on India (BCCI) on Monday announced the schedule for Team India's tour of West Indies. The series will begin with two Tests, with the first match starting on July 12 in Dominica. The second Test will start on July 20 in Trinidad. The series decider will be the 100th Test match played between the two teams. The two Test will be followed by a three-match ODI series, while the tour will conclude with a five-match T20I series. The eight white-ball game will be played from 27th July to 13th August.

Here's the schedule of India's Tour of West Indies #TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/U7qwSBzg84 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2023

The Kensington Oval in Barbados will host the first two ODIs on July 27 and July 29, respectively, while the third and final ODI will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, which will also hots the first T20Is on August 3.

The second and third T20I will be played on August 6 and 8 at the National Stadium in Guyana.

The tour will conclude with the fourth and fifth T20Is at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

The tour will mark the start of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle (2023-25) for Team India. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost the WTC Final to Australia last week, and would look to start the new cycle with a win on the road.