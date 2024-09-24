The Indian men's hockey team will take on Germany in a two-match bilateral contest at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on October 23 and 24, Hockey India announced on Tuesday. The last time India faced Germany was in the semi-final of the Paris Olympics, where the European giants emerged victorious by 3-2 margin. India won the bronze medal at this year's Olympics beating Spain in the third place play-offs. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey expressed his enthusiasm and stated: "This bilateral series against Germany will be a remarkable showcase of world-class hockey.

Both India and Germany have a rich history in the sport, and this series will give fans an opportunity to witness an intense competition between two of the most formidable teams in the world.

"We are honoured to host this event, which will not only promote the spirit of hockey but also strengthen the bond between the two nations," the former India captain further stated.

HI Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added: "The India-Germany hockey rivalry has always been a thrilling contest. Our players are eager to compete against such a good side, and I believe this series will offer both teams a chance to fine-tune their skills and strategies ahead of future international tournaments.

"We are proud to be part of this Indo-German collaboration, which brings together not just business and diplomacy but also the love of sport." German Hockey Federation president Henning Fastrich said that the national team is looking forward to this challenge.

"India has always been a special place for hockey, and our team is excited to play in front of passionate Indian hockey fans. This series will be a fantastic opportunity to strengthen the sporting ties between Germany and India while offering both teams a competitive platform to prepare for upcoming global events.

"We look forward to the challenge and the experience of playing at the historic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium," he added.

