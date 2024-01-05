The early conclusion of the Test series between India and South Africa leaves the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee and the team management with some spare time to finalise the squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan. With the first match of the 3-T20I assignment set to begin on January 11, the selection committee are likely to meet on Friday and finalise the roster. For the first time in over a year, the veteran duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could return to the shortest format, having reportedly made themselves available for selection.

As per a report in the Indian Express, both Kohli and Rohit are keen to return to the shortest format, keeping an eye on next year's T20 World Cup. The duo last featured in a T20 international back in the 2022 T20 World Cup and have since been playing only Tests and ODIs.

Their absence did help the selection committee unearth top talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, and Ishan Kishan, but things could change in what would be India's final T20I assignment before next year's World Cup in the shortest format.

Bumrah and Siraj likely to be rested

The report also claims that the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested, having been at the center of action in South Africa. There continues to remain a question mark on the availability of Mohammed Shami, who didn't feature in any of the two Tests in South Africa.

Hardik, Suryakumar Remain Absent

The duo of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav remains unavailable due to respective injury concerns. Hardik has been absent since the ODI World Cup 2023 while Surya had injured himself on the tour of South Africa. He isn't expected to be back in action until next month.

Other than the squad for the Afghanistan series, the BCCI is likely to announce the roster for the first two Tests between India and England.