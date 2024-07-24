Gujarat Titans are likely to part ways with head coach Ashish Nehra and Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, according to a report by News18. Nehra and Solanki have been a part of the Gujarat Titans franchise since its debut back in 2022 when they won the title. They finished runners-up in 2023 after they were defeated by Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling final encounter. Legendary India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is being considered as the choice to replace Nehra but no final decision has been made as of now. There are also no reports regarding backroom staff changes.

“Lot of changes on the cards. Ashish Nehra and Vikram Solanki are highly likely to move on and discussions around Yuvraj Singh have already begun. Nothing is finalised right now but there could be some major changes in the coaching staff of the Gujarat Titans,” says a source close to developments.

The report further claimed that the IPL owners are likely to meet BCCI on July 30 or 31 to discuss the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025. The meeting's main agendas will be to decide the number of retentions, Impact Player rule and the salary purses of each franchise.

Meanwhile, after successfully guiding the Indian team to T20 World Cup 2024 triumph as head coach, Rahul Dravid is reportedly gearing up for a new adventure in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Since his tenure as the head coach of the Indian team came to an end, Dravid has been linked with multiple franchises in the T20 league. Earlier, reports suggested that the batting great could decide to join Kolkata Knight Riders, especially as the franchise saw their mentor Gautam Gambhir leave the team to fill the void left by Dravid in the Indian team as head coach.

But, it has now been reported that Dravid is in talks with his former IPL side Rajasthan Royals.