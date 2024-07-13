India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Live Streaming WCL 2024 Final: India Champions will take on arch-rivals Pakistan Champions in the grand finale of the World Championship of Legends at Edgbaston Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The Indian team, featuring icons like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and the Pathan brothers, brings a blend of experience and aggressive flair. On the other hand, the Pakistan side boasts legends such as Younus Khan, Shahid Afridi & Shoaib Malik who are known for their match-winning abilities and will be eager to showcase their prowess. India finished fourth in the group stage after defeats to Pakistan and South Africa, respectively. Pakistan, on the other hand, were placed second behind Australia.

In the semi-finals, India and Pakistan beat Australia and West Indies to set-up an entertaining final. In the final, India will look to avenge their loss against Pakistan in the group stage.

When will the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2024 Final match be played?

The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2024 Final will be played on Saturday, July 13.

Where will the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2024 Final match be played?

The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2024 Final will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2024 Final match start?

The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2024 Final match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2024 Final?

The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2024 Final will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2024 Final?

The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2024 Final will be streamed live on FanCode.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)