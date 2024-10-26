The Indian women's cricket team defeated recently-crowned Women's T20 World Cup champions New Zealand by 59 runs. One of the standout highlights during India's bowling effort was a clever run-out inflicted after some brilliant presence of mind by India spinner Deepti Sharma. As New Zealand captain Sophie Devine stepped out to block a delivery by Deepti, the bowler noticed a chance. With Devine still out of her crease and not attentive of the situation, Deepti threw the ball back to wicket-keeper Yastika Bhatia who dislodged the bails before Devine could return to her crease.

Devine even swayed out of the way to avoid Deepti's throw back to Yastika. However, moments later Devine realized her mistake, as Yastika removed the bails and India went up appealing.

Watch: Sophie Devine outfoxed by Deepti Sharma

Sharp presence of mind produces a big wicket!



New Zealand lose their third in the chase as Sophie Devine is run-out.



Live - https://t.co/VGGT7lSS13#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/gvANXADVkA — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 24, 2024

A check by the third umpire confirmed that Devine was out of her ground, and brought an unceremonious end to the New Zealand skipper's innings. Devine was out for just two runs off five balls.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Women's ODI: As it happened

Batting first, India were bowled out for 227 in 44.3 overs. There were handy contributions throughout the order, as five batters crossed 30, but no one managed to get to a half-century. 27-year-old Tejal Hasabnis, making her international debut for India, top-scored with 42. Deepti Sharma was the other batter to go past 40, scoring 41.

In the run chase, New Zealand failed to get going, failing to stitch even a single 50-run partnership. They were bowled out in just 40.4 overs by India, for a total of 168.

Radha Yadav led the wickets column for India with three. 28-year-old seamer Saima Thakor, also making her India debut, chipped in with two wickets. Deepti Sharma added one wicket alongside her brilliant run out.

Having lost to New Zealand in the group stage of the Women's T20 World Cup, India will be hoping to seal a series win in the three-match ODI series.

