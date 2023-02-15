India claimed the top spot in the latest ICC Test rankings after winning the first Test encounter against Australia in Nagpur. Thanks to the comprehensive victory, Rohit Sharma and Co currently has 115 points – 4 points ahead of the second-placed Aussies. In the third spot, England is currently on 106 points but they will have a chance to improve their standing as they take on New Zealand in the Test series starting February 16. The victory also meant that the Indian spin duo – Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja – improved their rankings massively with impressive spells on a pitch that assisted their bowling.

The Indian cricket team is currently topping the rankings in all three formats of the sport.

Ashwin moved closer to grabbing the top spot in the bowlers' rankings while Jadeja moved higher in the rankings. The two spinners took a combined 15 wickets to keep the Aussie batsmen in check.

Ashwin took 5/37 in the second innings to go with 3/42 earlier in the match. Currently, Australia skipper Pat Cummins is leading the rankings but Ashwin is just 21 rating points behind him.

According to the ICC official website, emerging West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie announced himself with 19 wickets in two Tests against Zimbabwe, and has surged 77 places to be ranked 46th after only three Tests. India captain Rohit Sharma also saw a gain in his standing as his brilliant century against Australia in Nagpur saw the right-hander batsman jump from 10th to the eighth position.

