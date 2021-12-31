Year 2021 ended on the right note for the U-19 Indian cricket team as it lifted the U-19 Asia Cup after beating Sri Lanka by nine wickets (DLS Method) in a match that was interrupted by rain on Friday in Dubai. Batting first, the Sri Lanka U-19 side was reduced to 106/9 in 38 overs as rain played spoilsport in the final. Vicky Ostwal bowled brilliantly to claim three wickets for 11 runs in eight overs. In reply, the India U-19 side was set a revised target of 102 runs which it eventually chased down in 21.3 overs with nine wickets remaining.

Opening batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi (56*) played a fine knock as India chased without much fuss.

Reactions poured in after India U-19's stupendous title win. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and president Sourav Ganguly also congratulated the team on the win.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Congratulations to the under 19 team for winning the Asia Cup ..No cricket for 15 months since2020 for covid and to win is a commendable effort ..well done to players ,coaches , new selectors who had very little time to pick the best players ..NCA deserves a lot of credit. @BCCI."

Congratulations to the under 19 team for winning the Asia Cup ..No cricket for 15 months since2020 for covid and to win is a commendable effort ..well dne to plyrs ,coaches , new slctrs who hd vry ltle time to pick the best players ..NCA deserves a lot of credit @BCCI — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 31, 2021

"Congratulations to skipper Yash Dhull and Team India for winning the U-19 Asia Cup. #U19AsiaCup #INDvsSL."

Congratulations to skipper Yash Dhull and Team India for winning the U-19 Asia Cup #U19AsiaCup #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/sbTSt5r2Zd — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 31, 2021

"C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S. Congratulations and a huge round of applause for India U19 on the #ACC #U19AsiaCup triumph. #INDvSL. #BoysInBlue."

"WHAT. A. WIN! India U19 beat Sri Lanka U19 by 9 wickets to clinch the #ACC #U19AsiaCup title. #BoysInBlue #INDvSL."

"Congratulations to India on winning their eighth Asia Cup U19 title. They defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the final. Can they carry their winning momentum into the upcoming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup?."

Congratulations to India on winning their eighth Asia Cup U19 title



They defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the final.



Can they carry their winning momentum into the upcoming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup?



@ACCMedia1 pic.twitter.com/g17NxU2WmN — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) December 31, 2021

"C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S. Congratulations to the Indian team on beating Sri Lanka in the #U19AsiaCup final. #BoysInBlue."

C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S



Congratulations to the Indian team on beating Sri Lanka in the #U19AsiaCup final #BoysInBlue https://t.co/equZ62CPm2 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 31, 2021

The win at the Dubai International Stadium ensured India a record-extending eighth U19 Asia Cup title.

