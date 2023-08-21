Story ProgressBack to home
India's Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates, Squad Announcement: Who Will Become Rohit Sharma's Deputy?
India Asia Cup 2023 Squad Live Updates: It will be interesting to see that who will be claiming the No 4 spot for Team India in the upcoming Asia Cup.
Asia Cup 2023 Team India Live: Asia Cup will kick-start from August 30© AFP
India's Squad Announcement, Asia Cup 2023, Live Updates: India are all set to announce their squad for Asia Cup 2023.It will be interesting to see who will end up claiming the No 4 spot for Team India in the continental tournament. With the emergence of an impressive Tilak Varma, the fight has intensified and the selectors will have a tough job in finalising the squad. The squad announcement will take place during BCCI's meeting in Delhi, with both head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma taking part in the conversation. India's first match is against Pakistan on September 2 in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup squad holds extra importance as it will more or less give an idea about what the squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 will look like.
Here are the Live Updates of Team India's squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2023:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 11:36 (IST)India Squad for Asia Cup Live: Will Kuldeep-Chahal find themselves a place?The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been really impressive for Team India. However, seeing the blistering form of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, it is highly unlikely that the team management will go ahead with both Kuldeep and Chahal. Apart from them, all-rounder Axar Patel is also a strong contender for the spot.
- 11:21 (IST)India Squad for Asia Cup Live: Who will be India's vice-captain?Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah appears to be a strong contender to become vice-captain of the Indian team, alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya, for the upcoming Asia Cup as well as ODI World Cup, starting October 5. While Pandya has been made the regular T20I captain, Bumrah, who has made an international comeback against Ireland in the ongoing T20I series that started on Friday.
- 11:07 (IST)India Squad for Asia Cup Live: Probable squadHere's what we think could be India's probable squad for the Asia Cup 2023. Read here.
- 10:56 (IST)India Squad for Asia Cup Live: Impressive Tilak VarmaTilak Varma has made a late claim for the no. 4 spot, following his debut tour of West Indies. Experts, Sourav Ganguly and Ravi Shastri, have vouched for his selection. If he gets into the side, Tilak could be a strong contender for the role. Also, India's don't have left-hander in their middle-order, and Tilak ticks that box too.
- 10:47 (IST)India Squad for Asia Cup Live: Choice between Ishan and SamsonIshan Kishan and Sanju Samson are expected to make the Asia Cup, but only of them is likely to be in the XI as a wicketkeeper-batter. While both have previously batted at no. 4, the performances have been anything but convincing from both parties.
- 10:45 (IST)India Squad for Asia Cup Live: Will Suryakumar bounce back in ODIs?Suryakumar Yadav is a prove match-winner when it comes to T20Is, but by his own admission, he has not able to replicate his riches in the One-Day Internationals. He averages 46.02 in T20Is, but only 24.33 in ODIs.
- 10:44 (IST)India Squad for Asia Cup Live: India's possible options at no. 4?With KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer racing against time to be fit for the continental event, India will now have to pick between these four players -- Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma.
- 10:42 (IST)India Squad for Asia Cup Live: Concerns over Rahul-Iyer's injuriesKL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's injuries has created a void in India's middle-order, with the management yet to finalise the no. 4 spot. Rishabh Pant would've been another option, but he too is out for a lengthy period, having suffered a car crash last year.
- 10:40 (IST)India Squad for Asia Cup Live: Announcement to be held in DelhiThe squad announcement will take place during BCCI's meeting in Delhi, with both head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma part of the conversation. From Jasprit Bumrah's comeback in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland, to the fitness off KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, the management will have plenty of tough calls to make before churning out the strongest-possible squad.
- 10:35 (IST)India Squad for Asia Cup Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of Team India's squad announcement for the upcoming Asia Cup, which will kick-start from August 30 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.