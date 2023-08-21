India's Squad Announcement, Asia Cup 2023, Live Updates: India are all set to announce their squad for Asia Cup 2023.It will be interesting to see who will end up claiming the No 4 spot for Team India in the continental tournament. With the emergence of an impressive Tilak Varma, the fight has intensified and the selectors will have a tough job in finalising the squad. The squad announcement will take place during BCCI's meeting in Delhi, with both head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma taking part in the conversation. India's first match is against Pakistan on September 2 in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup squad holds extra importance as it will more or less give an idea about what the squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 will look like.

Here are the Live Updates of Team India's squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2023: