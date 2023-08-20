Indian cricket team's Asia Cup 2023 squad is most likely to be announced on Monday. Several reports have claimed that the BCCI selectors will meet Team India captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid to decide on the final squad for the Asia Cup, which begins on August 30. India's first match is against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup squad holds extra importance as it will more or less give an idea about what the squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 will look like.

This is the team management's final chance to test out all options. We take a look at the probable names that might get selected for the Asia Cup 2023. A 17-member squad is likely to be selected as Asia Cup has that provision.

Rohit Sharma (captain) - He is an automatic choice. India's regular captain and prolific opener, Sharma has scored 632 runs in 17 ODIs since the start of 2022 at an average of 45.14.

Shubman Gill - Another automatic choice. The last one year has seen him reach great heights. Since January 2022, he scored 1388 runs in 24 ODIS at an astounding average 69.40.

Virat Kohli - He is probably the most automatic choice. A modern day great Kohli is a big tournament player.

Advertisement

Tilak Varma - Is he India's surprise answer to No. conundrum? In a team full of right-handers he provides a different dimension. His debut T20I series against West Indies was promising to say the least.

KL Rahul (wk) - Here comes the tricky part. Had he been fully fit, he would have been an automatic choice. But a thigh injury has prevented him to take the field since may. According to reports, he has recovered and taken part in match simulations. He has started wicketkeeping too in practice sessions. Selectors might punt on him, as he can keep wickets too.

Ishan Kishan (wk) - He can keep wickets, can open, has played in middle-order and is a left-hander. In Rishabh Pant's absence , there is little chance for him to be ignored.

Shreyas Iyer - Yet another case of injury creating a doubt over his selection. A lower back injury has hindered him for long but like Rahul he has started batting in practice too. Selectors might want to give him a chance to prove his fitness. He is a solid choice for No. 4, provided he is fit and in-form.

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav - His ODI form has been pathetic. Yet, his ability in the middle-overs is hard to be ignored.

Hardik Pandya - India's best fast bowling allrounder, Pandya is not only crucial with his game but with his leadership qualities too. India need him to perform the role of finisher.

Ravindra Jadeja - Pandya and Jadeja are India's best allrounders currently. No limited overs team can be though without this duo. Jadeja spin abilities on sub-continent tracks is a big plus

Jasprit Bumrah - That he has started bowling in matches against Ireland is clear enough indication that selectors will back him to be part of Asia Cup and World Cup. He hasn't looked rusty after 11 months' absence due to injury.

Mohammed Shami - His seam bowling abilities can never be ignored. Crucial for India in the early overs.

Mohammed Siraj - Probably the most-improved Indian pace bowler in the last two years. Clearly among top three best Indian pacers currently.

Shardul Thakur - Another fast bowling allrounder, he may very well pip the big names to the XI due to his ability in the lower-order batting and his uncanny ability get breakthroughs.

Kuldeep Yadav - The Chinaman bowler showed his guile and ability to provide breakthorughs in West Indies. In spin friendly condition, he is a gem.

Axar Patel - Has abilities like Ravindra Jadeja. Despite that he has got the nod for limited overs formats ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin , an off-spinner. Despite possessing different skills, Axar might be preferred over Ashwin it seems, this time too.

Yuzvendra Chahal - He did not get a chance in the West Indies ODIs but performed in the T20Is. He provides variety.