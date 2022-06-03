India and Pakistan played against each other in last year's T20 World Cup match in Dubai, in which Pakistan came up trumps with a clinical performance with both bat and ball. Both teams are again scheduled to take on each other in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia. There are has been no bilateral cricket between the two countries for close to a decade now due to political tensions, and the only time fans get to see this clash is when the two teams face off in ICC or continental tournaments.

Recently Pakistan's star wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara played together for Sussex in the County Championship in England. The camaraderie between the two players made headlines and cricket fans expressed lapped it up.

Ahead of Pakistan's upcoming series against West Indies, Rizwan addressed the media back home and on being asked about his discussions with Pujara, he claimed that both Indian and Pakistani cricketers wanted to play against each other.

"The cricketers from Pakistan and India want to play against each other, but the problems beyond our level are not in our hands," Rizwan said with reference to what Pujara told him.

Promoted

The Pakistan star reiterated his statements from the past about learning from Pujara.

"I had discussions with Pujara regarding cricket and learned a lot of things from him. We are no different as players, we are one cricketing family," Rizwan said.