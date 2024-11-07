India A vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial Test LIVE Streaming: India A will be squaring off against Australia A in second and final Unofficial Test, starting Thursday in Melbourne. KL Rahul's batting number and current form will be in focus of the national selectors as he plays for India A against an Australia A line-up that will have seasoned Scott Boland in its ranks. Notably, the BCCI sent Rahul and reserve wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel to play the game before the two link up with the senior team in Perth on January 11.

Apart from Rahul, the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Ruturaj Gaikwad will also aim to put a solid show after they failed in the first game that India A lost by 7 wickets.

When will the India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match begin?

The India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match will begin on Thursday, November 7.

Where will the India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match be held?

The India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

What time will the India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match start?

Advertisement

The India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match will start at 5:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match?

The India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match will not be telecast live in India

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match?

The India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match will be streamed live on the cricket.com.au app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)