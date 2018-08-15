Independence Day 2018: Sachin Tendulkar Posts Inspirational Message

On the occasion of 72nd Independence Day, Indian cricketers and other sportspersons took to social media and posted inspirational messages. India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted a picture with a flag. Everything in life is hard-earned. "Just like our independence. Among countless other things, there would have been no 'Team India' if not for the sacrifice of our brave freedom fighters. Let us not take that freedom for granted. #HappyIndependenceDay," Tendulkar's post read.

Tendulkar, who took retirement from international cricket in 2013, represented India in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs.

In 200 Tests, the Indian cricket icon has scored 15921 runs at an average of 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

He has 18426 ODI runs under his belt at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 fifties to his name.

India woman cricketer Sushma Verma also posted a message on India's 72nd Independence Day.

Let your heart bask in free spirit! Happy Independence Day!?????? pic.twitter.com/UvHITwVqhN — Sushma Verma (@ImSushVerma) August 15, 2018

Here's how other sportspersons wished the country.

Our feedom and independence came with struggle, with toil and hard work we made our country. We are our country and our country is us. Happy Independence day to all!! — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) August 15, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day.

Dressed in a white kurta and a safa (turban) of a similar hue tinged with orange and green, he unfurled the flag at the 17th century monument amid a 21-gun salute.

Modi was received at Lahori Gate of Red Fort by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra. He then reviewed a tri-services guard of honour.