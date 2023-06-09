Story ProgressBack to home
IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 3 Live Updates: Team India have a mountain to climb when they resume play on Day 3 at 151/5 against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval. The Rohit Sharma-led side trail by 318 runs with Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat unbeaten on 29 and 5, respectively. On Day 2, Ravindra Jadeja scored a quickfire 48 to steady India before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon minutes before stumps. Earlier, Australia posted a total of 469 after being invited to bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Final, ICC World Test Championship Final, 2023, Jun 07, 2023
Day 2 | Stumps
AUS
469
IND
151/5 (38.0)
Kennington Oval, London
India won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.97
% chance to win
AUS 64%
Draw 25%
IND 11%
Batsman
Ajinkya Rahane
29* (71)
KS Bharat
5 (14)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc
52/1 (9)
Scott Boland
29/1 (11)
