IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 3 Live Updates: Team India have a mountain to climb when they resume play on Day 3 at 151/5 against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval. The Rohit Sharma-led side trail by 318 runs with Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat unbeaten on 29 and 5, respectively. On Day 2, Ravindra Jadeja scored a quickfire 48 to steady India before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon minutes before stumps. Earlier, Australia posted a total of 469 after being invited to bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)

