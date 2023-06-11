Story ProgressBack to home
IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane In Spotlight As India Chase History
Ind vs Aus Live Score WTC Final Day 5: India will be beginning the Day 5 of the ongoing World Test Championship final against Australia at 164/3.
IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: India need 280 runs to win© AFP
India vs Australia Live Updates, WTC Final, Day 5:India will be beginning the Day 5 of the ongoing World Test Championship final against Australia at 164/3. Currently, Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) are standing unbeaten at the crease with India needing 280 runs to win on the last day. Earlier on Day 4, Australia declared their second innings at 270 for 8. The Pat Cummins-led side had gained a first-innings lead of 173 runs. They posted 469 runs before bundling out India for 296. Later, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara - all three were back to the dugout before Kohli and Rahane stitched unbeaten 71 runs for the fourth wicket to keep India in the hunt. (Live Scorecard)
Live Updates of Day 5 of WTC Final Between India and Australia, straight from The Oval:
Final, ICC World Test Championship Final, 2023, Jun 07, 2023
Day 4 | Stumps
AUS
469&270/8d
IND
296&164/3 (40.0)
Kennington Oval, London
India won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.1
% chance to win
AUS 58%
Draw 18%
IND 24%
Batsman
Virat Kohli
44 (60)
Ajinkya Rahane
20* (59)
Bowler
Pat Cummins
42/1 (9)
Nathan Lyon
32/1 (11)
- 13:22 (IST)India vs Australia Live: All eyes on the weatherIt's final day of the most-awaited World Test Championship final between India and Australia, with the Rohit Sharma-led side needing 280 runs to win. However, there have been predictions for the rain as it may play a spoilsport on Day 5.
- 13:19 (IST)India vs Australia Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and Australia, straight from The Oval. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
