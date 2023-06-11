India vs Australia Live Updates, WTC Final, Day 5:India will be beginning the Day 5 of the ongoing World Test Championship final against Australia at 164/3. Currently, Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) are standing unbeaten at the crease with India needing 280 runs to win on the last day. Earlier on Day 4, Australia declared their second innings at 270 for 8. The Pat Cummins-led side had gained a first-innings lead of 173 runs. They posted 469 runs before bundling out India for 296. Later, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara - all three were back to the dugout before Kohli and Rahane stitched unbeaten 71 runs for the fourth wicket to keep India in the hunt. (Live Scorecard)

