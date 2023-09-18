Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia 2023, Team India Squad Announcement Live: Will India Include Ravichandran Ashwin Ahead Of World Cup?
Ind Vs Aus 2023 Team India Squad Announcement: Captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar will be address the media at 8:30pm IST onwards.
Ind vs Aus ODI squad Live: BCCI is set announce India squad for Australia ODIs.© AFP
India vs Australia 2023, Team India Squad Announcement: The Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia is set to be announced today through a virtual press conference. Captain Rohit Sharma and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar will be address the media at 8:30pm IST onwards. While majority of the players are set to retain their spot in the Indian squad, reports suggest that Ravichandran Ashwin might get a national call-up.
Here are the Live Updates of Team India's squad announcement for Australia ODIs:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 20:10 (IST)India squad announcement Live: A ray of hope for AshwinAfter India's Asia Cup title win on Sunday, captain Rohit Sharma admitted that veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is in the scheme of things for the World Cup, following Axar Patel's injury. The skipper revealed he has been in constant touch with Ashwin, and the veteran spin-bowling all-rounder is in the loop as far as India's World Cup squad is concerned. READ HERE
- 19:50 (IST)India squad announcement Live: Will Ashwin be included?Axar Patel is out of the team after injuring left quadriceps during India's Asia Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh last week. The World Cup squad for India has already been announced and the southpaw is there in the team. However, the latest injury to Axar might see India giving a chance to Ravichandran Ashwin for Australia ODIs.
- 19:38 (IST)IND vs AUS Live: Check out Australia squad -Australia have already announced the squad for three-match ODI series against India. Regular captain Pat Cummins will be back in the team.Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
- 19:35 (IST)India squad announcement through virtual press conference"Mr. Rohit Sharma, Captain, Indian Cricket Team and Mr. Ajit Agarkar, Chairman of Men’s Selection Committee, Indian Cricket Team, will address a virtual press conference today to announce the squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Australia," BCCI said in a release on Monday.
- 19:06 (IST)India squad for Australia ODIs Live: Rohit, Agarkar to address mediaIt will be a press conference through which the Indian squad for the Australia ODIs will be announced. Captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector will be at the event.
- 19:04 (IST)Welcome allHello everyone, welcome to this live blog. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia tonight. Stay connected for all the updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Asia Cup 2023 Updates and check out Asia Cup Schedule and Asia Cup 2023 Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.