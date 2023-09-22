Story ProgressBack to home
IND VS AUS, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Ravichandran Ashwin In Focus As India Begin World Cup Dress Rehearsal
India vs Australia, 1st ODI Match LIVE: India will be squaring off against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday in Mohali.
India vs Australia, 1st ODI Match Live Score: India will take on Australia© AFP
India vs Australia, 1st ODI, Live Updates:India will be squaring off against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday in Mohali. For the first two matches, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya have been rested. In the absence of skipper Rohit, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be donning the captain's hat. This will be Team India's first match after Asia Cup 2023 triumph against Sri Lanka on Sunday. This series also serves as final dress rehearsal before the World Cup, beginning next month. (Live Scorecard)
India vs Australia, 1st ODI Match Live Updates, straight from Mohali:
