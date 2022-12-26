Pakistan cricket has gone through a reshuffle over the past few days, following their 0-3 Test series whitewash at the hands on England on home soil. Ramiz Raja was sacked as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), with Najam Sethi taking up the post on interim basis. On Saturday, former captain Shahid Afridi was named as the interim chief selector of the men's senior team. With Pakistan set to face New Zealand in a two-match Test series, captain and star batter Babar Azam shared his views on the two big changes in the management.

On the eve of the Boxing-Day Test, which will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, Babar admitted that irrespective of what happens off the field, the focus of the players remains of improving their performances.

"In the last 3-4 days a lot of things has changed. I feel, as a professional, you do come across such situations. But our job is to give our efforts on the field and perform for the team to the best of our abilities. These things are happening off the field and our focus on the Test series, on how to have a good start and perform well in all the matches. In the last series we could not perform well as they committed small errors, but we will be looking to rectify those mistakes," Babar said during a press conference in Karachi.

Hours after being named as the interim chief selector by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Shahid Afridi on Saturday added three bowlers to the squad for New Zealand series.

The PCB said Afridi, after speaking to captain Babar Azam, added pacers Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani and off-spinner Sajid Khan to the squad

The Afridi-led interim selection committee also includes former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq and Rao Ifthikar Anjum, while Haroon Rasheed is the convener.

For now, the appointment is only for the upcoming home series against New Zealand, starting with the first Test in Karachi from December 26.



