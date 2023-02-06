The Border-Gavaskar trophy is only a few days away from its commencement, with both Australian and Indian cricketers sweating it out in the nets to gear up for the all-important assignment. While the Indian team is the 'favourite' to clinch the series because of 'home advantage', the absence of players like Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane does concern a few. When Cheteshwar Pujara was asked about the same, the veteran batter said that everyone has to be on top of their game, both individually and as a team.

In an interview with the Times of India, Pujara was asked how his role would change considering the trio of Rahane, Bumrah and Pant are not part of the series.

The senior batter responded saying: "India vs Australia is always a big, important series. You've to be on top of your game, not just as a player, but as a team. Everyone looks forward to competing well against the Australian team, and they've especially been a great Test team. So, I look at this as a great challenge, and something I look forward to. Over a period of time, there's been a great rivalry between us. There've been some great Tests between us, and that's something which all of us are looking forward to in the upcoming series as well."

Pujara was also asked about his battles with the likes of Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins. The India star said it is their 'experience' that makes them such difficult bowlers to face.

"Look, they've experience. They understand their strengths really well. Especially when we play them in Australia, they utilise the conditions well. They know which areas to bowl in, in those conditions. So I think the main battle against them is always in Australia. Not to forget that they are great bowlers and they've done well even in India, but my important battles against them have been in Australia. That's something you need to do a lot of preparation for, as a batsman, you need to figure out your ways to counter them. As a batsman, you always enjoy that challenge," he said.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Honoured To Be An Inspiration For Young Girls In Brazil: Sania Mirza