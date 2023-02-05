With the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) set to get underway from February 13, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi squared off in an exhibition match at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta on Sunday. Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed, who has been in excellent form with the bat, smacked six sixes off Wahab Riaz after Quetta Gladiators were put into bat first. He achieved the feat in the final over of the innings as the Gladiators posted 184/5 in 20 overs.

6,6,6,6,6,6



Iftikhar goes big in the final over of the innings!



Watch Live https://t.co/xOrGZzkfvl pic.twitter.com/CDSMFoayoZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 5, 2023

Earlier, Zalmi skipper Babar Azam opted to field after winning the toss and Riaz provided them with a solid start as he dismissed Ahsan Ali and Umar Akmal in the second over.

However, Iftikhar helped Gladiators post a strong total on board, smashing unbeaten 94 off 50 balls.

Khushdil Shah was the second-highest scorer for Quetta Gladiators with 36 runs.

According to a report in Geo Super, as many as 16 HD cameras, including drone, were installed at the Bugati Stadium for the exhibition match.

The report also added that a special pitch was prepared for the exhibition match, while temporary seats were also installed in the stands to facilitate fans.

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Danish Aziz, Saim Ayub, Haider Ali, Usama Mir, Usman Qadir, Aamer Jamal, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem and Azam Khan, Salman Irshad, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Shahid Afridi

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Umar Akmal, Bismillah Khan, Saud Shakeel, Umaid Asif, Abdul Wahid Banglazai, Aimal Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Omair Bin Yousuf, Mohammad Nawaz, Ahsan Ali

