With the onset of 2023, the countdown for the 2023 ODI World Cup has begun. The Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, might have failed to go the distance in ICC events over the last few years, but they still remain two of the biggest stars in the team. But, relying on such superstars to win the World Cup for India isn't something that the legendary Kapil Dev wants to preach.

In a show on ABP News, Kapil gave his honest analysis of the Indian team's hopes of winning the ODI World Cup 2023. The iconic all-rounder suggested that the Indian team can't be relying on the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, or just 2-3 players to win the World cup for them. The 1983 World Cup-winning Indian captain suggested that the management needs to build at least 5-6 such match-winners.

"If you want to win the World Cup, the coach, selectors, and team management will have to make some tough decisions. Personal interests will have to take a backseat and they will need to think about the team," Kapil stressed.

"Aap Virat pe, Rohit pe ya 2-3 players pe bhadosa karenge ki wo hume World Cup jeetayenge toh aisa kabhi bhi nahi ho sakta (If you think Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and 2-3 players will win us the World Cup then that's never going to happen). You should believe in your team. Do we have such a team? Definitely. Do we have certain match winners? Yes, of course! We have players who can win the World Cup," he added.

Kapil also said that the youngsters need to come forward and take the onus to deliver on the big stage.

"There are always a couple of players who turn out to be the pillars of your side. The team revolves around them but we need to break that and build at least 5-6 players like that. That's why I say, you can't depend on Virat and Rohit. You need players who fulfill each of their responsibilities. The youngsters will need to come forward and say 'it is our time'," Kapil opined.

As far as T20 cricket is concerned, the selectors might already be looking to move on from some senior players. But, in ODI cricket, the likes of Kohli, Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan, etc. still remain key.

