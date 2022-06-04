Arjun Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in February this year and fans were expecting the 22-year-old to finally make his debut this season. But that was not to be as Arjun did not get a chance to showcase his skills. There has been a buzz surrounding Arjun and when the left-arm seamer would make his IPL debut. Former India captain Kapil Dev has said that people should leave him alone, and the message to the youngster should be to just enjoy his cricket.

Kapil Dev also said that having the Tendulkar surname has its advantages and disadvantages, but in the end, everyone should remember that Arjun is just a young boy.

"Why are you talking about him? You are talking about him because he is Sachin Tendulkar's son. Let him play his own cricket and do not compare him with Sachin. Let me tell you something about Don Bradman, his son changed his name because he could not deal with that kind of pressure. He removed the surname Bradman because everyone was expecting him to be like his father," Kapil said on Uncut YouTube channel.

"Don't put pressure on Arjun. He is a young boy. It is unfair. To have a Tendulkar name has its advantages and disadvantages as well. Who are we to say anything to him when Sachin has been such a big player? But I would still just like to tell him one thing Go and enjoy yourself. No need to prove anything. If you can become even 50 percent like your father, there is nothing better. When the name Tendulkar comes up, our expectations rise because Sachin was such a great. We should just let him be and we should tell him to just enjoy his cricket," he added.

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar had spoken about how the path is going to be challenging for Arjun but it is important to do hard work.

"This is a different question. What I am thinking or what I feel is not important. The season is already over," Tendulkar had said at on his YouTube channel 'SachInsight'.

"And my conversation with Arjun has always been that the path is going to be challenging, it is going to be difficult. You started playing cricket because you are in love with cricket, continue to do so, continue to work hard and results will follow," he added.

Promoted

Arjun Tendulkar had been picked up by Mumbai Indians in the mega auction for Rs 30 lakh. In his career so far, Arjun has played just two T20s, managing to take two wickets at an average of 33.50.

He had made his T20 debut against Haryana while playing for Mumbai in January this year and his next T20 game came against Puducherry.