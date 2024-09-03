Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has been in the middle of a lot of chatter when it comes to his future in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The star batter lost his Mumbai Indians captaincy in 2024 as he was replaced by all-rounder Hardik Pandya. It marked the end of Rohit's 10-year tenure as MI captain - a move that was not taken well by a section of the fans. MI went on to have a horrible season as they finished last in the points table and Hardik was even booed at the Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of the IPL auction for the 2025 season, multiple reports claim that Rohit can decide to join a new team and in that case, a massive bidding war is expected for one of the greats of the format.

Punjab Kings Head Of Cricket Development Sanjay Bangar said in a recent interaction that Rohit will surely be a much-coveted player for the majority of franchises and if he indeed comes to the auction, PBKS will surely go for him depending on how money that have in their kitty.

"It all depends on whether we have the money in our pockets. If Rohit comes in the auction, I certainly believe, he is going to go for a high price," Bangar said in an interaction on the RAO Podcast.

Meanwhile, Rohit hailed his long-time opening partner Shikhar Dhawan following his international and domestic cricket retirement, calling him "The Ultimate Jatt".

Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday after an illustrious career that saw him flourish as a dependable and swashbuckling opener across all formats, most notably ODIs and during multi-nation 50-over tournaments.

Taking to X, Rohit shared a series of pictures with Shikhar, showing their rock-solid bond on and off the field. The 'Hitman' in his caption reflected on the times spent "sharing rooms to sharing lifetime memories on the field" and how having the left-hander by his side made his cricketing journey easier.

"From sharing rooms to sharing lifetime memories on the field. You always made my job easier from the other end. THE ULTIMATE JATT. @SDhawan25," said the caption of Rohit's Instagram post.

(With ANI inputs)