The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the much-talked-about Yo-Yo test mandatory for selection again. The fitness test was first introduced in Indian cricket under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Leading from the front, Kohli set new benchmarks in fitness, inspiring a number of current and emerging players with his new perspective towards the game. After the BCCI made the fitness test compulsory once again, an old video of Virat Kohli emerged where he could be heard speaking to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Yo-Yo test.

During the conversation, Kohli explained how important it is for Indian athletes to improve their fitness and the part the Yo-Yo test is going to play in this journey.

"This test was very important from a fitness point of view. If we talk about global fitness level, our fitness level is still low compared to other teams and we want to take it up, which is a basic requirement," Kohli had told PM Modi.

When Virat Kohli spoke about the importance of fitness and Yo-Yo Test in daily lives.pic.twitter.com/9ZWwrrBzVU — SUPRVIRAT (@ishant_tweetz) January 1, 2023

On being asked if the 'captain' of the team also has to undergo such tests, Kohli said that he is the first one to go. In a case where he fails, even he won't be available for selection.

"I'm the one who goes out to run first and this is the condition that if I fail that I am also not available for selection. It is important to set that culture and it will lead to improvement in overall fitness levels," he added.

Owing to Team India's poor performances in the field in the recent past, as well as mounting injury troubles, it is understandable that the BCCI wants the players to pull up their socks in terms of fitness standards. With an on the 2023 ODI World Cup, the board has toughened its stance on a few matters and more such decisions could be taken.

