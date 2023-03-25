The No. T20 batter in the world, Suryakumar Yadav, hasn't found the key to success in ODI cricket yet. He incurred three golden ducks in the 50-over assignment against Australia, triggering a plethora of reactions among fans and experts. The situation is such that questions over India's No. 4 options in this year's ODI World Cup. As opinions remain divded, former India batter Yuvraj Singh has given his vote of confidence to the under-fire Suryakumar, suggesting he will play a key role for India in ODI World Cup this year.

"Every sports person goes thru ups & downs in their career! We've all experienced it at sum point. I believe @surya_14kumar is a key player for India & will play an imp role in the #WorldCup if given the opportunities. Let's back our players coz our Surya will rise again," Yuvraj tweeted.

The string of low scores this month may actually be a blessing in disguise for him as he still has enough time to work on his flaws.

Suryakumar has problems with deliveries that seam after pitching on hard lengths and that is perhaps something he can work on in the next few months while playing the IPL.

To be fair, Iyer, despite his fine ODI record, still struggles against bouncers and short pitched stuff but the Indian team management gave him chance to succeed.

However, Rahul Dravid's obsession with match-ups and shuffling of Suryakumar's batting order to bring out his T20 avatar in the 50-over format by keeping him for last 15 overs can do the Mumbai batter more harm than good.

The next set of ODIs will start from July and hence if there isn't any fitness issue, Suryakumar should be backed to the hilt and given a chance to settle at No. 4.

This is more so as Iyer might not get enough time and matches to be ready for a tournament like the World Cup after his back surgery.

With PTI inputs