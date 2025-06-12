The India men's cricket team is all set to kick-start a new era in the Test format, under the leadership of young captain Shubman Gill. The entire cricket fraternity was taken by surprise after skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli announced their retirement from Test cricket. The selection committee then appointed Gill as the new captain, who will begin his tenure with the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting from June 20 in Leeds. In this series, some players earned their maiden Test call-up as Team India in entering a new phase.

Batter Sai Sudharsan, who impressed everyone with his fiery batting performances in the IPL and also in the domestic cricket was named in the Test squad against England. Similarly, pacer Arshdeep SIngh, who has widely contributed for India in the white-ball format, has finally earned his maiden call-up in the red-ball format.

Welcoming the youngsters in the team, India head coach Gautam Gambhir wished the duo a lot of success in the whites for India.

"First Test calls are always very special, so I want to welcome Sai (Sudharsan), who had a fabulous last three months. Make sure you have a very very successful red-ball career. I want to welcome Arshdeep (Singh), you've been phenomenal with white ball cricket, I am sure, with a red-ball in your hand, you will make it count," said Gambhir in a video posted on BCCI TV.

Apart from the maiden call-ups, veteran batter Karun Nair also returned to India's Test setup after a hiatus of more than seven years.

"Guys, lastly, comebacks are never easy. Someone who made a comeback after 7 years. Had a phenomenal last year, the amount of runs you scored. Most importantly, that never die attitude, never giving up attitude got you in the team. That is something which is inspiring for this entire group," said Gambhir.

"I want to congratulate Shubman as well. There is no bigger honour in the country to lead your Test team. Congratulations. Rishabh as well, who is part of the leadership group now. Well done," he added.