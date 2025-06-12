Despite missing out on the Norway Chess 2025 title, India's chess prodigy D Gukesh grabbed all the limelight due to magnificent win over World No.1 Magnus Carlsen. Gukesh defeated Magnus Carlsen in the sixth round of the Norway Chess 2025. The 19-year-old defeated Carlsen in the classical format for the very first time in his career. More than the victory, one thing which made the headlines was Carlsen's wild reaction after the loss as he slammed the board and exited the playing hall in frustration.

The video of Carlsen's reaction went viral on social media and triggered a hilarious meme fest. Recently, Gukesh opened up on the memes that are being made on that moment and even revealed the one which is his favourite.

Speaking about the memes, Gukesh told Chess Base India, "Yes, the memes are actually very funny. Like, there was a cat meme. A cat was on the table and then it jumps (laughs). I was laughing at it like for 10 minutes."

Earlier after the match, Gukesh also backed his opponent and understood the frustration he must have faced.

"I have also banged a lot of tables in my career," said Gukesh after the victory.

Despite beating Carlsen in their head-to-head clash at Norway Chess, Gukesh ultimately ended up losing to the title to the Norwegian.

American Fabiano Caruana defeated Gukesh in the final round, in a result that saw Carlsen clinch the tournament victory.

Defending champion Carlsen ended the tournament with 16 points after drawing with the other Indian in the tournament, Arjun Erigaisi, from an unfavourable position.

After the tournament, Gukesh was asked to choose the memorable moment from the Norway Chess 2025.

"Beating Magnus," was Gukesh's prompt response.

Carlsen had the same sentiment. The video of him banging the table after the defeat to Gukesh went viral on the internet.

"I think it's the same. I mean, there were a lot of great moments in the tournament, but that one definitely stands out," Carlsen said.