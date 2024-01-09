The on-field altercation between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 became a massive debate among cricket fans around the world. During the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, Kohli and Gambhir ended up having a war of words as the other cricketers tried to separate them. Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Praveen Kumar believes that such altercation can take place during a cricket match and even added that if Gambhir scolds Kohli as an 'elder brother', that is no reason for a controversy.

During his interview with Lallantop, Praveen was asked about Kohli - someone he knew from his days in domestic cricket - and he pointed out what makes the star batter a success in international cricket.

"Great guy. He knows how to score runs. That is why he has reached such heights. Working on his body, proper diet - He knows it well. He is my younger brother," Praveen said.

He was next asked about Gambhir and he once again had a clear answer.

"He is elder. He is my elder brother," Praveen replied.

The interviewer went on to mention the on-field altercation between Kohli and Gambhir but Praveen quickly responded to the question and expressed his opinion on the subject.

"It does not matter if the elder brother scolds the younger one. He is older, he can scold him."

Earlier. Praveen said that ball-tampering used to be a common practice among players and added that Pakistan bowlers used to do it a bit more than others to boost their reverse swing.

"Everyone does a little bit; they (Pakistan bowlers) do it a bit more. That's what I've heard. Now, there are cameras everywhere. Earlier, everyone used to do it. And everyone knows as well. They would scratch it from one side. But you need to know how to use that skill, too. If I scratch the ball and give to someone, one will need to have the skills to reverse-swing it. One has to learn that," he explained.